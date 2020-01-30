The Big Lebowski Sequel The Jesus Rolls Gets First Teaser and New Posters

You'll find few films with as passionate of followings as The Big Lebowski, with fans finally being given the continued adventures of one of its characters in the upcoming The Jesus Rolls, which has just gotten its first teaser and a pair of new posters. The character might have only appeared in the film for a few moments, but John Turturro's performance of the bowler cemented himself as one of the film's most memorable elements, rivaling that of Jeff Bridges' The Dude himself. In addition to earning a teaser and some new posters, it also scored some new plot details. The Jesus Rolls is set to debut on sometime in 2020.

In the new film, "The Jesus rolls on. Hours after being released from prison, Jesus Quintana (John Turturro) pairs up with fellow misfits Petey (Bobby Cannavale) and Marie (Audrey Tautou), and embarks on a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance."

THIS JUST IN: The first teaser trailer and poster for #TheJesusRolls, a spin-off to THE BIG LEBOWSKI, starring John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale, Susan Sarandon, Jon Hamm, Audrey Tautou, Christopher Walken. Coming soon... pic.twitter.com/4CR1ALBSG3 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 30, 2020

The film was written and directed by Turturro, and also stars Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon, and Pete Davidson.

While original filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen weren't involved in bringing this story to life, Turturro previously explained that they gave him their blessing.

“They’re my friends, close friends, and were supportive when I said I wanna explore this character more,” Turturro shared with The Independent. “They said, you gotta do it cause we’re not doing it! If I have something to show, I show it to them if they’re around.”

The Jesus Rolls might not have a confirmed North American release date yet, but it previously screened at the Rome Film Festival last fall, where Screen Media secured distribution rights.

“It feels like a good time to release a transgressive film about the stupidity of men who try and fail and try better to understand and penetrate the mystery of women,” Turturro said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Screen Media and bring our work and the character of the Jesus to American audiences.”

“It’s an honor to be working with John Turturro again,” Seth Needle, SVP of worldwide acquisitions at Screen Media said in a statement. “His passion for storytelling and character building is unparalleled, so it goes without saying that people should be excited for the Jesus.”

Stay tuned for details on the release of The Jesus Rolls.

