Boy Kills World Director Has Plenty of Sequel Ideas

The stylized, blood-soaked revenge movie Boy Kills World is coming to theaters today and if fans respond positively to it, filmmaker Moritz Mohr says that he and star Bill Skarsgård have plenty more ideas. The It star and the filmmaker apparently discussed sequel possibilities while the movie was still in production, but while he promised us he has plenty of pitches, Mohr steered clear of being too specific during our conversation with him -- because people have to actually want a sequel before you can start promising it. If this movie goes from zero to phenomenon like John Wick did, it isn't hard to imagine the world expanding pretty quick, though.

That is the one thing Mohr said with any specificity -- there are other characters, other parts of the world, they can look into rather than just continuing or expanding on the A plot from this movie. That said, "Boy," Skarsgård's character, would continue to be a presence going forward (again, see John Wick).

"We definitely talked about it -- we talked about it the entire shoot," Mohr told ComicBook.com. "There's so many things where you can sink your teeth in and tell more about a certain character or a certain part of the world. There's lots of ideas, but we literally have to wait to see if somebody wants to watch this and if we can make the sequel."

In Boy Kills World, Bill Skarsgård plays "Boy," a man set out on revenge after his family is killed by nefarious forces. Hilda Van Der Koy's post-apocalypse holds many challenges for our world-weary protagonist. In a weird quirk for this particular genre, Boy is almost completely silent while all the bodies continue to fall all around him. He sets out to have his revenge and the only way to get it is with his fists. The IT actor's character is trained by Yaya Ruhian as the apocalyptic setting has more than he bargained for.

Boy Kills World is in theaters today.