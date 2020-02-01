Star Wars Fans Disappointed “Han Is Alive” Trend Is About Fast & Furious 9, Not Han Solo

Earlier today the highly anticipated trailer for F9, the ninth film in The Fast Saga and the tenth overall in the Fast & Furious franchise, was released and minds were blown all around the world. Throughout the 3+ minute trailer fans got a first look at John Cena's Jakob (who is revealed to be Dom's long-lost brother) plus a car with actual rockets strapped to it, a magnet plane that carries another car, a car crossing a suspension bridge as it collapses, and even the return of the fan-favorite (and previously thought dead) Han Lue as played by Sung Kang. n

After the trailer, which leaned heavily in to the #JusticeForHan movement that has brewed since it was revealed the character had died at the hands of Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw, "Han is alive" began to trend on Twitter, which confused more than one Star Wars fan who doesn't keep tabs on The Fast Saga. We've collected some of the best reactions to the news which you can find below.

On one hand, the confusion certainly makes sense from a certain point of view. The character of Han Lue has an alias in the context of The Fast Saga, "Han Seoul-Oh" which is in tribute to Harrison Ford's character in the Star Wars franchise. Though it is perhaps a little coincidental that the two not only share a name, but had a death that spurned much of the fan base and which saw them return for the ninth movie in the franchise (Ford's Solo appeared as a vision in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker).

How Han will return for the Fast & Furious franchise remains to be seen, since his death seemed about as certain on the big screen as Han Solo's did in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.