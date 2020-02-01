Star Wars Fans Disappointed “Han Is Alive” Trend Is About Fast & Furious 9, Not Han Solo

Earlier today the highly anticipated trailer for F9, the ninth film in The Fast Saga and the tenth overall in the Fast & Furious franchise, was released and minds were blown all around the world. Throughout the 3+ minute trailer fans got a first look at John Cena‘s Jakob (who is revealed to be Dom’s long-lost brother) plus a car with actual rockets strapped to it, a magnet plane that carries another car, a car crossing a suspension bridge as it collapses, and even the return of the fan-favorite (and previously thought dead) Han Lue as played by Sung Kang. n

After the trailer, which leaned heavily in to the #JusticeForHan movement that has brewed since it was revealed the character had died at the hands of Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, “Han is alive” began to trend on Twitter, which confused more than one Star Wars fan who doesn’t keep tabs on The Fast Saga. We’ve collected some of the best reactions to the news which you can find below.

On one hand, the confusion certainly makes sense from a certain point of view. The character of Han Lue has an alias in the context of The Fast Saga, “Han Seoul-Oh” which is in tribute to Harrison Ford’s character in the Star Wars franchise. Though it is perhaps a little coincidental that the two not only share a name, but had a death that spurned much of the fan base and which saw them return for the ninth movie in the franchise (Ford’s Solo appeared as a vision in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker).

How Han will return for the Fast & Furious franchise remains to be seen, since his death seemed about as certain on the big screen as Han Solo‘s did in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Well he is alive

You absolute bastards, you really got “HAN IS ALIVE” trending and it had nothing to do with Star Wars pic.twitter.com/2pMUb8zyv2 — Vector (@VectorFPG) January 31, 2020

classic han eye roll

When you see HAN IS ALIVE is trending, then realize its because of Fast & Furious…. pic.twitter.com/ztM5tyhILZ — Diptastic (@DiptasticGWO) January 31, 2020

He’s back baby

When you see “Han is Alive” and “Han is Back” trending: pic.twitter.com/oQzYsYt5oz — Sad Kylo Ren (@KyloIsSad) January 31, 2020

Didn’t look good

Han is alive? He did not look well when I saw him recently. pic.twitter.com/yAxBGdMkRb — Joe Blevins (@Joe_A_Blevins) January 31, 2020

awww

>”HAN IS ALIVE” is trending



Me: “OH MY GOD HAN SOLO IS ALIVE?! YOU MEAN #DISNEY FINALLY CAVED AND ADMITTED THAT #STARWARS EPISODES 7 THROUGH 9 WERE MISTAKES AND THEY’RE GOING TO REWRITE THEM AGAI-“



>It’s about #Fast9



Me: pic.twitter.com/GmF0N7wN6z — Resident Stevil (@Resident_Stevil) January 31, 2020

Boring conversation anyway

Han is Alive is trending and it’s nothing about Han Solo pic.twitter.com/Rf1nq5eXpY — Hannah Basso (@BassoHannah) January 31, 2020

I don’t think so

This website trended “Han is alive”and it had nothing to do with Han Solo. You’re trending “Han is alive,”and it’s about the Fast and Furious movies? pic.twitter.com/UsD11aQI0c — Fan of Larry Walker’s Fashion Choices (@CheckTanner) January 31, 2020

some just don’t know

Idk why Han is alive is trending but I actually thought yall were talking about Han Solo — Krohnoh (@KrohnohRL) January 31, 2020

Hit em with the shrug

“HAN IS ALIVE” is only allowed to trend if it has to do with Han Solo!!! pic.twitter.com/qlLuDIn382 — Max Powers (@powers2045) January 31, 2020

and the finger

When you find out “Han is alive” is not referring to Han Solo. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/eVXAxuZmnm — Jennifer (@itsjennamc) January 31, 2020

Oh. great.

HAN IS ALIVE is trending and it’s not Han Solo! Wtf man 🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡 pic.twitter.com/aQSPppKrfA — Ezekiel Velasquez (@ezekielj87) January 31, 2020

Even Baby Yoda was disappointed