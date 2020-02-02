Super Bowl 2020 - Minions: The Rise of Gru TV Spot Released

After a couple of years away from the spotlight, the world's most popular henchmen are finally heading back to the big screen. The Minions of the Despicable Me franchise were the world's Baby Yodas before Baby Yoda existed, and they're going to be starring in their own standalone movie once again this summer. The second Minion-centric Despicable Me spinoff, Minions: The Rise of Gru, arrives in theaters on July 3rd, and fans are now getting the opportunity to see the first footage of the new film, thanks to Universal and Illumination's Super Bowl trailer.

This first-look spot gives fans actual details regarding the plot of the Minions sequel, which have been more than scarce to this point. Ever since it was announced, The Rise of Gru has been kept a total mystery. You can check out the first footage of Minions: The Rise of Gru in the video below!

The little yellow minions first rose to popularity 10 years ago, when the original Despicable Me movie was released in theaters, and they quickly became a worldwide phenomenon. Everything from T-shirts to backpacks was plastered with minions; it was impossible to get away from them. Despicable Me went on to gross over $543 million at the worldwide box office, launching an incredibly profitable franchise in the process.

Three years later, Despicable Me 2 rode the power of the minions to even higher heights, earning a whopping $970 million across the globe in 2013. The first Minions standalone movie, which told the creatures' origin story, long before they team up with the Steve Carrell-voiced Gru, was the biggest earner of the entire franchise. Released in 2015, Minions took home $1.159 billion at the box office, number 21 on the list of the highest grossing films in history. Despicable Me 3 hit theaters in 2017 and also managed to cross the $1 billion threshold, but couldn't quite match the success of Minions.

With a track record of nothing but astounding successes, the Minions franchise will likely provide another hit for Universal at a time when the studio desperately needs it. Universal is coming off of enormous back-to-back flops in Cats and Dolittle. Fortunately, this summer will bring the release of Minions 2 and Fast & Furious 9, the latest installments in Universal's two most popular franchises.

Are you looking forward to seeing Minions: The Rise of Gru this summer? What did you think of the Super Bowl trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Minions: The Rise of Gru hits theaters on July 3rd.

