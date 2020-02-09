Vin Diesel Wants This Legendary Actress to Join the Fast & Furious Saga

After adding acclaimed Oscar-winning actress Dame Helen Mirren to the Fast Saga, star and producer Vin Diesel has named the next big name he most wants to see roll with the Toretto crew. The Fast franchise in recent installments expanded with the addition of Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs, Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw, Kurt Russell's Mr. Nobody and Charlize Theron's cyberterrorist Cipher — back to menace the Fast family in Fast & Furious 9, also adding John Cena's Jakob Toretto — and Diesel's dream pick would join an ensemble that includes Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, and Sung Kang.

"That's a really good question. Huh. Dame Judi Dench," Diesel told MTV International when asked to name his dream Fast & Furious guest star. "I think she'd be awesome."

Bridges and Emmanuel agreed Denzel Washington would be a "pretty fun" addition, while Rodriguez suggested Jason Bourne star Matt Damon.

"But I wonder if he would do something so... a lot of the stuff we do is so silly and he's such a serious cat. I wonder if he'd be into it," she said. "He's a serious fella. I really like him. Women, there are so many [to pick]." Added Brewster, "Marion Cotillard would be really cool." When Rodriguez noted Cotillard is "so serious too," Brewster countered, "So is Helen Mirren! Like, who would have thought Helen Mirren would join us?"

"Yeah, but she's got an edge to her. I mean, Caligula? Come on. She's got an edge to her," Rodriguez said. "You have to have a little edge and be playful to want to join, you know what I mean? We don't take ourselves seriously but serious people would have a hard time, because we do such crazy things."

Mirren, who joined the franchise in The Fate of the Furious as Magdalene Shaw — mother to Shaw siblings Deckard, Owen (Luke Evans) and Hattie (Vanessa Kirby) — is back behind the wheel in Fast & Furious 9, where the Toretto crew must reassemble to thwart another high-stakes plot put into motion by Cipher.

Diesel is also developing an all-female Fast & Furious spinoff.

Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob.

Directed by franchise veteran Justin Lin (The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6), F9 opens May 22.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!