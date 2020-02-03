Fast & Furious All-Female Spinoff Update Revealed by Vin Diesel

Fast & Furious franchise star and producer Vin Diesel confirms his female-driven spinoff is still in the works at Universal Pictures. The ten-movie franchise released its first spinoff teaming "frenemies" Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) in last summer's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, propelling the franchise to nearly $6 billion in box office receipts globally. Before the blockbuster franchise rolls out its latest installment — reuniting Dominic Toretto (Diesel), sister Mia (Jordana Brewster), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), and crew Tej (Ludacris), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and the returned Han (Sung Kang) — the untitled female-led spinoff is due to turn in its script sometime this month.

"I’ve created a female spinoff, and that script comes in next month," Diesel told MTV International during the F9 trailer unveiling and concert hosted in Miami on Jan. 31. "So we will see."

Emmanuel, whose hacker Ramsey joined the Toretto crew in Furious 7, hopes the future of the franchise includes a "badass girl movie."

"It would be cool to have like a sort of Charlie’s Angels type vibe with all the women," she said. "I think that’s kind of fun."

Screenwriters Nicole Perlman (Captain Marvel, Pokemon Detective Pikachu), Lindsey Beer (Chaos Walking, the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot) and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider, Captain Marvel) were welcomed into the Fast Family in a 2019 Instagram post published by Diesel, who was posed with sister and six-time Fast & Furious producer Samantha Vincent.

It's not yet known if the spinoff would center around Dom's ride-or-die Letty or other familiar Fast Family faces, including Emmanuel's Ramsey and Brewster's Mia. The franchise in recent years has expanded with the addition of Magdelene Shaw (Helen Mirren), daughter Hattie Shaw (Vanessa Kirby), who follow past installments that included Gisele (Gal Gadot), Monica (Eva Mendes), and Suki (Devon Aoki), who rolled with a strictly female group of racers in 2 Fast 2 Furious.

While the all-female spinoff is still in the works, Diesel has ruled out a spinoff centered on Dom and Letty, who have slowed down for domestic life with Dom's son, little Brian, at the start of F9.

"My kids thought that I should do a spinoff, the Dom and Letty spinoff," Diesel said with a laugh. "I said, ‘That’s the franchise!’"

Also starring John Cena, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Cardi B, and Charlize Theron as cyberterrorist Cipher, Fast & Furious 9 races into theaters May 22.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!