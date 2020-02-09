Kevin Smith Claps Back at “Fan” Who Called Jay & Silent Bob Reboot a Flop

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes are still in the midst of the Reboot Roadshow, which is taking them across the country to screen Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. The movie has been fairly well-received, earning a 69% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is pretty good for a stoner comedy that had a limited release. When it comes to the audience score, Smith's new movie is flying high with a whopping 94%. Overall, the movie has been playing to sold-out crowds on the tour, and Smith has been open about the money its been making along the way. Recently, Smith shared a positive review of the film, and someone took to the comments to say, "It was f***ing awful, beast of a self-indulgent flop. A F***ING EMBARRASSMENT OF A FILM. To think you wrote the classic Chasing Amy AND Clerks. Then became self-obsessed and scared of failure so started making trash." Here's what Smith had to say in response:

"You neglected to point out that #JayAndSilentBobReboot was shot completely in focus. And look at all this flopping. So much flopping...," Smith wrote with photos of sold out crowds.

You can check out the interaction below:

You neglected to point out that #JayAndSilentBobReboot was shot completely in focus. And look at all this flopping. So much flopping... https://t.co/pHcgiflVc4 pic.twitter.com/9Euk9NmYk1 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 9, 2020

Many people came to Smith’s defense in the comments:

“Keep up the great work @ThatKevinSmith, and thank you for all the amazing entertainment you have provided to so many, even learned a thing or three along the way,” @Amdukias wrote.

“I don’t understand any of the hate. We loved here in my household. My friends that have seen it, all really enjoyed it/loved it as well,” @HangingWithTheD added.

“Yo for all the negativity, I've been watching your movies since I was a little-ish kid and the Reboot was like meeting up with old veteran friends,” @TheActualArcher replied.

The shared review was written by Keith Coogan, who called it “the crowd-pleasing, heartfelt encore of Kevin Smith's career.” You can read the full article here.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot sees the return of many "View Askewniverse" classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O'Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There are also some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is now available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray.

