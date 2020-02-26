Tom Holland Celebrates His Brothers in Honor of Onward

Pixar's latest animated flick, Onward, his hitting theaters everywhere next week and it just had its big premiere in London. Tom Holland, who is best known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was in attendance as he's voicing one of the film's leads alongside another Marvel star, Chris Pratt. In the movie, Holland and Pratt play two elf brothers who are given a magical staff by their late father, which grants them the magic ability to bring him back for one day. Considering brotherhood is a big theme of the film, it's no surprise that Holland ended up bringing his own brothers to the London premiere. Holland took to Instagram earlier this week to share a photo with his younger siblings: Harry, Sam, and Patrick.

“Onward is about brotherhood. Loved sharing it tonight with mine. Thanks London for always being a great host and Go grab your family and check out Onward,” Holland wrote.

You can check out the photo in the post below:

In a recent interview, Pratt and Holland both revealed who they would bring back to life for 24 hours if given the chance. According to Marvel.com, Pratt would bring back his dad "who passed away just before Guardians of the Galaxy came out."

"I would show him Guardians of the Galaxy," Pratt explained. “If he didn't like it, I would bring back a known criminal to beat him up on Instagram Live and become popular,” he joked. "If my dad didn't like Guardians of the Galaxy, I'd be like 'alright, gee, go back, dad.”

Holland also had a nice answer, saying he’d bring back his great-grandfather, who died when Holland’s grandfather, Bob, was just a baby. Holland said he’d like to give his grandfather the chance to meet his dad, further proving that he’s the sweetest young man on the planet.

Onward’s writer/director, Dean Scanlon (Monsters University), wrote the film based on his own experiences with his brother, so it’s no surprise that he, too, would bring back his late dad. Scanlon also didn’t get the chance to know his father, so he’d "maybe take him to see the movie” and let him know "what a phenomenal job [his] mother did raising [them]."

In addition to Holland and Pratt, Onward also stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Ali Wong, Lena Waithe, and Mel Rodriguez.

Onward arrives in theaters on March 6th.

