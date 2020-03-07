Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of March 8)

As expected from the Netflix release schedule, the second week of the month is down on a quantity front. Licensed content usually hits the streaming platform the first of the month, meaning the streamer prepares its original content for the subsequent weeks and that's especially the case here. Throughout the week, Netflix will be releasing over a dozen originals from a new Marc Maron comedy stand-up to Netflix Anime's BEASTARS and a second season of the documentary series Dirty Money.

Just two licensed flicks are being added to Netflix this week — Last Ferry and Summer Night, both small independent features that hit theaters last year. Keep scrolling to see every hitting Netflix this week! Are there any movies or TV shows you've been anxious to see? Let us know what you plan on binging in the comments.