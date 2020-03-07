Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of March 8)

As expected from the Netflix release schedule, the second week of the month is down on a quantity front. Licensed content usually hits the streaming platform the first of the month, meaning the streamer prepares its original content for the subsequent weeks and that’s especially the case here. Throughout the week, Netflix will be releasing over a dozen originals from a new Marc Maron comedy stand-up to Netflix Anime’s BEASTARS and a second season of the documentary series Dirty Money.

Just two licensed flicks are being added to Netflix this week — Last Ferry and Summer Night, both small independent features that hit theaters last year. Keep scrolling to see every hitting Netflix this week! Are there any movies or TV shows you’ve been anxious to see? Let us know what you plan on binging in the comments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sunday, March 8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream*

Tuesday, March 10

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal*

Marc Maron: End Times Fun*

Wednesday, March 11

The Circle Brazil*

Dirty Money, Season Two*

Last Ferry

On My Block, Season Three*

Summer Night

Thursday, March 12

Hospital Playlist*

Friday, March 13

100 Humans*

BEASTARS*

Bloodride*

Elite, Season Three*

Go Karts

Kingdom, Season Two*

Lost Girls*

The Valhalla Murders*

Women of the Night*

*Denotes Netflix Original