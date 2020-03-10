First Mulan Reactions Land on Social Media

The first reactions to the eagerly-anticipated Mulan live-action adaptation have arrived! The film is set to open in theaters on March 27, but the embargo has lifted on initial reactions from those who got to see it at film's red carpet premiere on Monday night and those reactions are overwhelmingly positive. While various elements of the film received praise -- especially Liu Yifei's performance as Mulan-- it seems that what the film truly delivered on was telling a story that both honored the animated classic while telling a fresh, new tale.

And these positive initial reactions will go a long way toward helping the film at the box office. Early tracking for the film has indicated that Mulan may well end up being a solid performer for Disney as the film is eying an $85 million opening.

Directed by Niki Caro, Mulan stars Yifei Liu as Mulan. Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Yoson An, and Jason Scott Lee also star in the film.

You can find Disney's official synopsis for Mulan below.

"Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father."

Read on for initial reactions to Mulan.

