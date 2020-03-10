First Mulan Reactions Land on Social Media

The first reactions to the eagerly-anticipated Mulan live-action adaptation have arrived! The film is set to open in theaters on March 27, but the embargo has lifted on initial reactions from those who got to see it at film’s red carpet premiere on Monday night and those reactions are overwhelmingly positive. While various elements of the film received praise — especially Liu Yifei‘s performance as Mulan– it seems that what the film truly delivered on was telling a story that both honored the animated classic while telling a fresh, new tale.

And these positive initial reactions will go a long way toward helping the film at the box office. Early tracking for the film has indicated that Mulan may well end up being a solid performer for Disney as the film is eying an $85 million opening.

Directed by Niki Caro, Mulan stars Yifei Liu as Mulan. Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Yoson An, and Jason Scott Lee also star in the film.

You can find Disney’s official synopsis for Mulan below.

“Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

Read on for initial reactions to Mulan.

Mulan arrives in theaters on March 27th.

Angie Han, Mashable

#Mulan is the best of the Disney live-action remakes since Cinderella — I didn’t even miss the songs. Finds new notes in a story we already know while delivering gorgeous action, heart, and humor. Liu Yifei is 🌟💥🔥 — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) March 10, 2020

Erik Davis, Fandango

#Mulan is exciting, vibrant, emotional, and different from the animated version. It’s definitely its own thing, which I dug – a more mature Disney film, featuring stunning production design & fight choreography. Director Niki Caro & star Liu Yifei are the big stand-outs, imo pic.twitter.com/p6IEQUDNBu — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 10, 2020

Kristen Acuna, Insider

#Mulan is absolutely fantastic. Different enough with great action scenes, but with the heart of the original film. It doesn’t even matter that it’s not a musical. If you’re a fan of the animated, there are subtle nods to many of the songs. Can’t wait to see this again. — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) March 10, 2020

Alison Foreman, Mashable

Disney’s Mulan remake leaves a lot behind, but offers much more in its absence. Plenty of 1998 throwbacks pepper a story full of incredible action, humor, and heart.



Oh, and the romantic chemistry gets STEAMY. Like chanting “kiss” in a silent theater steamy.#Mulan2020 #mulan pic.twitter.com/soILc7OdTm — Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) March 10, 2020

Peter Sciretta, Slash Film

I’m very surprised at how much I liked the live action #Mulan movie. It’s so majestic, the action is thrilling, it aims for a level of sophistication and beauty you don’t expect.



(I was never a huge fan of the animated film, I think I’ve only seen it once. So no attachments) — Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) March 10, 2020

Katie Wilson, SyFy WIre

Wow! @DisneysMulan was everything I hoped it would be and more! They were able to bring new elements to life while maintaining the classic nostalgia we all know & love. Wow. Just incredible! 😭 Thanks @DolbyCinema for inviting me. #Mulan pic.twitter.com/BwPVV1m1LP — Katie Wilson (@thekatiewilson) March 10, 2020

Mansoor Mithaiwala, ScreenRant

There’s a great film yearning to break out in #Mulan, but it’s surprisingly bogged down by adapting the animation. It has its moments, but the poor villains and inconsistent action quality results in a mediocre movie. pic.twitter.com/2iZ3wZYOts — Mansoor Mithaiwala (@MansoorAYM) March 10, 2020

Kevin Polowy, Yahoo Entertainment