Vin Diesel Cast Cardi B in F9: The Fast Saga Because His Daughter Asked Him To

F9 will feature a host of newcomers to the series as well as plenty of returning favorites, and one of the most interesting new additions is unquestionably Cardi B. The musician will play the role of Leysa, a character that has a connection to Dom's past, though we don't know much more than that. While we don't know many details about Cardi B's character in the movie, we do know who to credit for getting her in the movie to begin with, and as Vin Diesel revealed on a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, it is none other than his daughter. During his promotion of Bloodshot, Diesel went through the new additions to the movie, revealing the part his daughter played in the casting.

"John Cena, who's incredible," Diesel said. "Such a blessing to work with and so incredible. Obviously we have Helen Mirren, now we're used to this, and obviously Charlize, and my daughter wanted (laughs), my daughter wanted a piece of casting so Cardi B is in it."

"Your daughter said to you 'dad, will you put Cardi B in the movie and you said 'oh that's a good idea I will'," Kimmel said, with Diesel adding, "I said oh that's a great idea! As she's listening to I Like It Like That."

Kimmel then asked what the next step is after deciding who they want to cast. "Well you have to work with the writers and you have to create a role that would work for the mythology," Diesel said. That's where Leysa seems to come in, and we're interested to see what they have in store for Cardi B when she finally makes her Fast & Furious debut.

F9 is directed by Justin Lin and stars Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Cardi B, and Ozuna, and you can check out the official description below.

"No matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past.

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, next year’s The Suicide Squad).

F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tblisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before."

F9 hits theaters on May 22nd.

