Disney Halts Production On Little Mermaid Live-Action Remake, Home Alone & More

Disney is not taking the spread of the coronavirus lightly, and while some projects are still in limbo (like the right around the corner Black Widow), production on other in development projects has been halted. Disney has halted several anticipated projects currently filming in an attempt to help guard against the spread of the virus, and that includes The Little Mermaid Live-Action Remake, which was set to start shooting in London this week (via THR). It also includes Home Alone, The Last Duel, Nightmare Alley, and Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. Disney also shut down pre-production on both Peter Pan & Wendy and Shrunk, and we will keep you updated as more details are released.

That's a lot of shows getting stopped, but those will likely not be the last shows to get put on hold while everyone tries to halt the spread of the virus. If something is filming at the moment, domestically or internationally, you can probably expect some news on delays or halting of production.

As for The Little Mermaid, the new live-action take on the iconic film will feature Halle Bailey in the role of Ariel, and she will be joined by Jacob Tremblay (Flounder) and Awkwafina as Skuttle.

On the Home Alone front, according to a recent report, the film will follow a husband and wife who "go to war" with a young boy named Max. Max has evidently stolen something from them, and he is described as an "energetic, witty nine-year-old boy with a mischievous side". The studio is also said to be looking for a "big name" to play the wife, but no word on casting yet or if Macaulay Culkin will be involved in the project.