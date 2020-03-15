Kumail Nanjiani Jokes Theaters Should Play Stuber to Discourage People From Showing Up Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

People all over the world are self-quarantining as the threat of the coronavirus continues to cause panic. From Broadway theatres to Disney theme parks, so many places are shutting down out of fear of COVID-109. However, despite all of the closures, many movie theaters have decided to remain open. AMC Theatres issued a statement this week saying they would remain open, but they'll be cutting seat capacity in half for all theaters in the United States. They're encouraging "social distancing" and are implementing "enhanced" cleaning measures. That being said, just because you can go to the movies, does not necessarily mean you should. Kumail Nanjiani, the comedian/actor known for roles in Silicon Valley and The Big Sick who will soon be seen in Marvel's The Eternals, recently took to Twitter to encourage people to stay home. The actor also poked fun at one of his own movies, Stuber, in the process.

“I know this is a weird time, & difficult for many ppl who have jobs in the service industry, but consider not packing bars/restaurants right now. This, right now, is what you can do to stem the spread. Hospitals will get overwhelmed in mere weeks. We can #flattenthecurve,” Nanjiani wrote. “In order to keep people away from gathering at movie theaters, every cinema has announced they'll be showing nothing but Stuber,” Christian Schneider jokingly replied. “Well, it worked the first time,” Nanjiani added. You can check out the tweet interaction below:

Well, it worked the first time. https://t.co/WcT2PiV8mP — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 14, 2020

In addition to Nanjiani, Stuber also stars Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Iko Uwais (The Raid: Redemption), Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite), Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal), Natalie Morales (Abby’s), and Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy).

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has delayed production. Riverdale has delayed production. The Batman's production has halted. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is delayed while the film's director awaits test results. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year's SXSW was also canceled. Here's a current list of the television productions that have been shut down, and here's a list of the films that have been postponed.

For those who are worried about the spread of the new coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

