All The Matrix Movies Are Returning To Netflix

Netflix's newest slate has been released, and as you might expect April is full of Netflix original movies, shows, and comedy specials. That said, there are more movies coming to the service that were not actually produced by Netflix (I know crazy right?), and if you're a fan of The Matrix you will be quite happy with their latest reveal. As of April 1st all three Matrix films, which includes The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions, are all coming to the service, so if you've missed Neo, Trinity, and Morpheus, you can binge all of their adventures and battles in one sitting and as many times as you like.

That's not all the movies coming to Netflix on April 1st, as some other highlights include the Lethal Weapon franchise (Lethal Weapon 1 through 4), Deep Impact, Bloodsport, Can't Hardly Wait, Community season 1 through 6, Minority Report, and Pokemon The Series Sun and Moon season 3 just to name a few.

You can check out the full rundown for April 1st below.

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can't Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God's Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim's Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly's Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

