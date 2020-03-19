All The Matrix Movies Are Returning To Netflix

Netflix’s newest slate has been released, and as you might expect April is full of Netflix original movies, shows, and comedy specials. That said, there are more movies coming to the service that were not actually produced by Netflix (I know crazy right?), and if you’re a fan of The Matrix you will be quite happy with their latest reveal. As of April 1st all three Matrix films, which includes The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions, are all coming to the service, so if you’ve missed Neo, Trinity, and Morpheus, you can binge all of their adventures and battles in one sitting and as many times as you like.
That’s not all the movies coming to Netflix on April 1st, as some other highlights include the Lethal Weapon franchise (Lethal Weapon 1 through 4), Deep Impact, Bloodsport, Can’t Hardly Wait, Community season 1 through 6, Minority Report, and Pokemon The Series Sun and Moon season 3 just to name a few.
Videos by ComicBook.com
You can check out the full rundown for April 1st below.
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can’t Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Community: Season 1-6
Deep Impact
God’s Not Dead
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly’s Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling
Will you be watching The Matrix films on April 1st? Let us know in the comments!