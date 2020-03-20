Disney Fans Point Out a Major Connection Between Corona and Tangled's Rapunzel

Disney fans are pointing out a major connection between coronavirus and Tangled’s Rapunzel. The 2010 film takes place in the kingdom of Corona and from there the jokes kind of write themselves. Multiple people on the Internet have noticed that the kingdom decided to effectively “quarantine” the princess up at the top of that tower. Glen Slater, one of the lyric writers for Tangled joked that he didn’t exactly predict what was going on. He typed, “I just want to say, I didn’t sell ANY stocks based on this information.”

None of the joking has ceased as so many people pile in to make jokes about living life trapped in a tower. All that time inside has given us all a chance to ponder a whole bunch of questions. At the same time, some have begun to already exhaust their pool of content to pass the time. Well, for all the Tangled fans out there, here’s some good news. Last month, some reports surfaced that Disney was developing a live-action feature film based on Rapunzel. Now, there is no confirmation that it would be a live-action Tangled. But, the news is still exciting.

Ashleigh Powell is the person reported to be writing the script and she previously penned The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. For executive producing roles, Michael De Luca (Captain Phillips) and Kristin Burr (Christopher Robin) are in tow. Zoe Kent (Lilo and Stitch remake), Jessica Virtue (Mulan remake) and Lucy Kitada are reported to be overseeing the project from the studio side. There hasn’t been a director attached to the project yet, and it might not be reported for a while as the world has put entertainment on pause for a while.

Just want to say, I didn't sell ANY stocks based on this information. https://t.co/FRsHoMYxmP via @nypost — Glenn Slater (@SlaterLyrics) March 20, 2020

Other fans are grappling with coronavirus in their own ways. There are also multiple people arguing that The Simpsons predicted two elements of the pandemic. A 1993 episode has drawn a lot of eyes in the past week and change. One segment featuring Tom Hanks doing a PSA is another source of “The Simpsons called it!” But, whatever the case, get ready to see a lot more of these proclamations in the coming weeks as people have to do something with all of that newfound down time.

