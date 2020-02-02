The Simpsons Fans Are Convinced the Show Predicted the Coronavirus Outbreak

(Photo: 20th Century Television)

Fans of The Simpsons have put on their tin foil hats once again after the coronavirus outbreak started dominating the news cycle. After accurately predicting several events over the years — from Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox to Donald Trump becoming President — fans suggest an episode from 1993 now is proof the show predicted the ongoing outbreak.

In the episode — titled "Marge in Chains" — workers at a Japanese juice box factory sneeze on the product before it's distributed to those international. Springfield is then infected with what the show calls the Osaka flu, something fans suggest is the real-life version of a coronavirus. It should be noted that in the most popular tweet on Twitter, someone previously edited "Corona Virus" over Kent Brockman's news report.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak is centered in China's Hubei province after a new coronavirus — named by scientists as 2019-nCoV — began to rapidly spread last December. As of this writing, 14,550 cases of the infection have been confirmed as have 305 deaths.

Keep scrolling to see what The Simpsons conspiracist theorists are saying about the episode.