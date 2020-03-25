Netflix Users Are Flipping Out Over Streaming Service Going Down

By Kofi Outlaw

Netflix Users Freaking Out Streaming Servie Down coronavirus quarantines

Netflix is down! We repeat Netflix is down! At the time of writing this, it seems that fears about massive increases in use of Netflix during the Coronavirus Pandemic were well-founded. Netflix users are reporting sporadic outages, all across the globe. Naturally, Netflix being down has an already tense world population even more tense. It may have seemed like "first world problems" a few months back, but in the era of COVID-19 and mass lockdowns, streaming has become one of the last leisure comforts for millions of people, and going without it is a blow that has a lot of users distressing pretty hard.

Take a look at the good, bad, ugly, and (especially) hilarious reactions people are having to Netflix going down:

No Netflix, No Chill

A lot of people all over the world are now scrambling to discover the next great pick-up line, for the new Coronavirus world order. May we suggest: "Wanna risk it?" 

The TRUTH Is Out There

Clearly extended stints of isolation and social distancing is really getting to some people. 

The Break Up

Oh Netflix, some people are taking this really personally... 

One Film, to Stream at All

According to this guy's report, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy remains undefeated. 

Blessed Art Thou Netflix

If you are one of the chosen who has not experienced any Netflix outages, consider yourself #Blessed. 

Disney+ FTW

Just yesterday they were telling him this was a hot take. That he was wrong. That there was no way Disney+ could be better. Well, you know what's better now? Actually getting to watch your streaming service! 

The Death of Joy

Um, someone reach out to this person - like, for real. Let's take care of each other during this trying time. Netflix shouldn't be the final lifeline for anyone. As you see above, there's always Disney+... 

