Netflix Users Are Flipping Out Over Streaming Service Going Down

Netflix is down! We repeat Netflix is down! At the time of writing this, it seems that fears about massive increases in use of Netflix during the Coronavirus Pandemic were well-founded. Netflix users are reporting sporadic outages, all across the globe. Naturally, Netflix being down has an already tense world population even more tense. It may have seemed like "first world problems" a few months back, but in the era of COVID-19 and mass lockdowns, streaming has become one of the last leisure comforts for millions of people, and going without it is a blow that has a lot of users distressing pretty hard.

Take a look at the good, bad, ugly, and (especially) hilarious reactions people are having to Netflix going down: