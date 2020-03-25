Netflix Users Are Flipping Out Over Streaming Service Going Down

Netflix is down! We repeat Netflix is down! At the time of writing this, it seems that fears about massive increases in use of Netflix during the Coronavirus Pandemic were well-founded. Netflix users are reporting sporadic outages, all across the globe. Naturally, Netflix being down has an already tense world population even more tense. It may have seemed like “first world problems” a few months back, but in the era of COVID-19 and mass lockdowns, streaming has become one of the last leisure comforts for millions of people, and going without it is a blow that has a lot of users distressing pretty hard.

Take a look at the good, bad, ugly, and (especially) hilarious reactions people are having to Netflix going down:

Videos by ComicBook.com

No Netflix, No Chill

U no hear say Netflix is down? — Ndjideka (@omogehrh) March 25, 2020

A lot of people all over the world are now scrambling to discover the next great pick-up line, for the new Coronavirus world order. May we suggest: “Wanna risk it?”

The TRUTH Is Out There

the idea of coronavirus is from a Netflix show called My Secret Terrius episode 10, they deleted it, now they wanna shut down Netflix here and there — DaBully (@DaBully187) March 25, 2020

Clearly extended stints of isolation and social distancing is really getting to some people.

The Break Up

@Netflix

Did you decide to break up with me or is your server down?

I can’t get logged on with any device/TV – it just keeps telling me my email address isn’t associated with any account. Help!! — Kele Yake (@KeleYake) March 25, 2020

Oh Netflix, some people are taking this really personally…

One Film, to Stream at All

@Netflix

Did you decide to break up with me or is your server down?

I can’t get logged on with any device/TV – it just keeps telling me my email address isn’t associated with any account. Help!! — Kele Yake (@KeleYake) March 25, 2020

According to this guy’s report, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy remains undefeated.

Blessed Art Thou Netflix

When things couldn’t get any worse. Thankful for mine 👍🏼 RT @Variety: Netflix Down: Users Report Widespread Outages Across U.S. https://t.co/liIQatyjlQ — 💪🏼 (@Gym2Lift) March 25, 2020

If you are one of the chosen who has not experienced any Netflix outages, consider yourself #Blessed.

Disney+ FTW

Netflix is down? 🤣😂🤣 Its garbage anyway. Disney plus is way better. You get ESPN plus Hulu and All Disney movies and all the other libraries they own! — CUSE BALL (@themostcents) March 25, 2020

Just yesterday they were telling him this was a hot take. That he was wrong. That there was no way Disney+ could be better. Well, you know what’s better now? Actually getting to watch your streaming service!

The Death of Joy

Netflix is down, that’s the last good thing in my life gone🥺💔💔 — raaaach watt✌ (@Razo_xo) March 25, 2020

Um, someone reach out to this person – like, for real. Let’s take care of each other during this trying time. Netflix shouldn’t be the final lifeline for anyone. As you see above, there’s always Disney+…