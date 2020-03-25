Netflix Users Reporting Outages Across the Globe

:heavy_multiplication_x:

There are currently more people watching Netflix at the same time than ever before, since most folks across the country are stuck in their homes as a precaution to help stop the spreading of the novel coronavirus. Unfortunately, it looks like all of that traffic is finally starting to catch up to the streaming service. Netflix users in various parts of the United States are now having trouble logging into the site.

Just after Noon ET on Wednesday, users began seeing error messages when attempting to log in to Netflix, and sites like DownDetector have confirmed the same. Most of the issues being reported were coming from the Pacific Northwest, California, the Northeast, and Texas.

Many users complaining about these outages have reported seeing error messages that read "Error NSES-500," which usually points to an issue with network connectivity. This is the kind of error you'll see when your device is having trouble reaching the Netflix service.

UPDATE - 1:15 pm ET

The current outage map on DownDetector changes by the minute, and it is showing that the United States isn't the only country having issues. As of 1:15 pm ET, most of the issues that had blown up in the United States seem to have disappeared. The majority of the country looks to be in the clear. However, problem areas have now appeared in other parts of the world, particularly in Europe.

Most of Western Europe is covered in red on the outage map, and the outage only continues to spread. There also seem to be some issues popping up in India, which are appearing more frequently by the minute.

In response to a customer's tweet about the outages, the Netflix customer support team said, "We are currently looking into this situation and working towards a fix."

Netflix recently announced that it would be cutting back its streaming rates throughout Europe as so many people will be confined to their homes and using the service simultaneously.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.