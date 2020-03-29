Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of March 29)

It's officially the first week of the month, meaning it's the busiest week for new content on Netflix. Featuring original series and films in addition to heaps of licensed content, there's going to be at least one new something for everyone throughout the week. Interestingly enough, no new content is being added until Wednesday...and then the flood gates open. Anchoring additions on April 1st — April Fools' Day, no less — are all three movies in The Matrix trilogy. Production on the fourth flick is temporarily halted so as we wait for that to resume, there will be plenty of time to binge the first three flicks.

That's not even digging further into the licensed content hitting the service this week, from Todd Phillips' The Hangover to the classic The Good, The Bad and The Ugly and the Gerard Butler-starring Angel Has Fallen. There's also a fair share of Netflix Originals slated for release this week, held up by Ed Helm's and Taraji P. Henson's Coffee & Kareem, a raunchy comedy that is sure to have most everyone in stitches.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week!