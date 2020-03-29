Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of March 29)
It's officially the first week of the month, meaning it's the busiest week for new content on Netflix. Featuring original series and films in addition to heaps of licensed content, there's going to be at least one new something for everyone throughout the week. Interestingly enough, no new content is being added until Wednesday...and then the flood gates open. Anchoring additions on April 1st — April Fools' Day, no less — are all three movies in The Matrix trilogy. Production on the fourth flick is temporarily halted so as we wait for that to resume, there will be plenty of time to binge the first three flicks.
That's not even digging further into the licensed content hitting the service this week, from Todd Phillips' The Hangover to the classic The Good, The Bad and The Ugly and the Gerard Butler-starring Angel Has Fallen. There's also a fair share of Netflix Originals slated for release this week, held up by Ed Helm's and Taraji P. Henson's Coffee & Kareem, a raunchy comedy that is sure to have most everyone in stitches.
Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week!
Wednesday, April 1
- David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet*
- How to Fix a Drug Scandal*
- The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show*
- Nailed It!, Seasn Four*
- Sunderland 'Til I Die, Season Two*
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- Bloodsport
- Cadillac Records
- Can't Hardly Wait
- Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
- Community, Season 1-6
- Deep Impact
- God's Not Dead
- Just Friends
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- Kim's Convenience, Season Four
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Minority Report
- Molly's Game
- Mortal Kombat
- Mud
- Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon - Ultra Legends
- Promised Land
- Road to Perdition
- Salt
- School Daze
- Sherlock Holmes
- Soul Plane
- Sunrise in Heaven
- Taxi Driver
- the Death of Stalin
- The Gril with All the Gifts
- The Hangover
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- The Roomate
- The Runaways
- The Social Network
- Wilding
Thursday, April 2
- The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
- Violet Evergarden Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
Friday, April 3
- Coffee & Kareem*
- La casa de papel, Part Four*
- Money Heist: The Phenomenon*
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy*
- StarBeam*
Saturday, April 4
- Angel Has Fallen
* Denotes Netflix Original
*****
