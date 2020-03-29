Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of March 29)

It’s officially the first week of the month, meaning it’s the busiest week for new content on Netflix. Featuring original series and films in addition to heaps of licensed content, there’s going to be at least one new something for everyone throughout the week. Interestingly enough, no new content is being added until Wednesday…and then the flood gates open. Anchoring additions on April 1st — April Fools’ Day, no less — are all three movies in The Matrix trilogy. Production on the fourth flick is temporarily halted so as we wait for that to resume, there will be plenty of time to binge the first three flicks.

That’s not even digging further into the licensed content hitting the service this week, from Todd Phillips’ The Hangover to the classic The Good, The Bad and The Ugly and the Gerard Butler-starring Angel Has Fallen. There’s also a fair share of Netflix Originals slated for release this week, held up by Ed Helm’s and Taraji P. Henson’s Coffee & Kareem, a raunchy comedy that is sure to have most everyone in stitches.

Wednesday, April 1

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet*

How to Fix a Drug Scandal*

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show*

Nailed It!, Seasn Four*

Sunderland ‘Til I Die, Season Two*

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community, Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience, Season Four

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

the Death of Stalin

The Gril with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roomate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wilding

Thursday, April 2

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Violet Evergarden Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

Friday, April 3

Coffee & Kareem*

La casa de papel, Part Four*

Money Heist: The Phenomenon*

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy*

StarBeam*

Saturday, April 4

Angel Has Fallen

