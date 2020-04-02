Top Gun 2 Delayed: Tom Cruise Weighs In

✖

The coronavirus has resulted in many 2020 films seeking new release dates, with a few even heading to next year's slate for 2021 debuts. That included big films like SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run, Top Gun: Maverick, and A Quiet Place Part 2, all of which received new release dates. The good news is that Top Gun: Maverick is still hitting in 2020, though it recently received a big delay that will see the long-awaited sequel hit at the very end of the year. Tom Cruise, who will be reprising his role as Maverick in the sequel, took to social media to share his thoughts on the delay, and while he is disappointed that it had to be delayed, he wants everyone to stay safe until we can all see it together.

Cruise said "I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone."

At least we'll get to see it before 2020 comes to an end, and you can find out more bout the movie below.

Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinki and stars Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Monica Barbaro, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jean Louisa Kelly, Manny Jacinto, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Lyliana Wray, and you can find the official description below.

"After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters on December 23rd.

