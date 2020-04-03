Bob's Burgers Movie Pushed Back

Bob's Burgers fans had a bit of a heart attack last November when the highly anticipated film was removed from Disney's release schedule, luckily that was a harmless mistake and the movie was still on track for release on July 17 of this year. That has now changed. As a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, The Walt Disney Company has made major adjustments to its release schedule for the next two years including the Bob's Burgers Movie. The animated movie will now arrive in theaters on April 9, 2021, a delay of almost nine months from its previously set release dates.

Bob's Burgers: The Movie had previously been on the Fox release schedule since 2017, which is a pretty long time to keep stringing fans along, just to leave them with this massive disappointment. It was set to be a musical comedy, following Louise (Kirsten Schaal) going on a fantasy land adventure with her night light, Kuchi Kopi. Things were a lot more joyous back in 2017, as Bob's Burgers creator Loren Bouchard shared the joy of the movie's announcement with fans:

"We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen,” show creator Loren Bouchard said when the movie was announced. “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s – but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!"

Bouchard will write and direct the movie which will see its cast reprise their roles. Bob's Burgers stars H. Jon Benajmin as Bob Belcher, John Roberts as Linda Belcher, Eugene Mirman as Eugene Belcher, Dan Mintz as Tina Belcher, Kristen Schaal as Louise Belcher, and Larry Murphy as Teddy. For now you can continue to catch the show Sunday Nights on Fox. The series is in the midst of its tenth season and has not officially been renewed for more episodes as of this writing.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.