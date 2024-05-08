Disgraced Your Name Producer Admits to Soliciting 20+ Minors for Sex

Over in Japan, a case update has surfaced regarding Kouichiro Itou, a disgraced anime producer known for their work on Your Name. The executive was arrested at the start of 2024 on suspicion for soliciting minors. Now, the case is expanding in light of a confession from Itou as the producer admits he solicited over 20+ minors for sex.

The revelation comes from the police who've been digging into the disturbing case. According to the update per Asahi, authorities learned Itou used social media to contact underage girls, and he would coordinate meetings from there to pay for sex.

"I met at least 20 underage girls on social media and paid them to have sex," the producer admitted.

Currently, Itou faces three charges regarding the sexual solicitation of minors. The entire ordeal began back in March when Itou was arrested for allegedly soliciting a 15-year-old for nude photos. It was there the producer admitted to contacting "other people" for the same thing, and authorities are now searching for Itou's other victims.

After all, authorities say they are using photographs collected by Itou to identify victims. There is no word on whether the producer's new confession will lead to more charges, but the investigation against Itou is ongoing.

In the wake of Itou's arrest this year, the director of Your Name was quick to address the situation. Makoto Shinkai condemned his former colleague, writing, "I have seen the headlines about the arrest someone related to my work, and I am deeply shocked. First and foremost, my heartfelt apologies go out to the victims. Additionally, I apologize to everyone who loves and supports my work for causing them anxiety."

In the past, Shinkai worked closely with Itou on a number of projects. The partnership began years ago on The Place Promised in Our Early Days and continued as Shinkai's vision grew. From Your Name to Suzume and Weather With You, Itou worked closely with Shinkai up until his arrest. However, it is fair to say the executive's legacy is little but ash now.

