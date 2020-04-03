Disney Movie Release Calendar Updated: Here's When Marvel, Disney, and Fox Movies Are Now Hitting Theaters

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues its spread, keeping movie theaters closed and productions shut down, Disney was forced to make some tough decisions regarding its upcoming films slate. Those decisions resulted in a massive change in the upcoming release calendar for the biggest film company in the world. Disney shifted back the majority of the films on its schedule this summer, including projects from Marvel and 20th Century Studios. The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe through May 2022 has shifted back, Jungle Cruise is now a 2021 film, and Artemis Fowl is going straight to Disney+.

Everything about Disney's upcoming release schedule has changed, so the House of Mouse released a brand new, updated version for everyone to see. As of now, the company has all of its dates for the rest of this year, 2021, 2022, and 2023 totally set, with at least a dozen films coming out each year. 2024-2027 don't have full release schedules, but each of them has a December date with either Avatar or Star Wars ready to roll.

Overall, Disney has a ton of new movies on the way over the next few years. Remember, the Mouse owns Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and 20th Century, all of which have projects in the works. Then there are all of the live action and animated films made my Disney itself.

Curious to see what Disney and its treasure trove of film studios have in store for the foreseeable future? Take a look at the full release calendar below!