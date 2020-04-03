Disney Movie Release Calendar Updated: Here’s When Marvel, Disney, and Fox Movies Are Now Hitting Theaters

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues its spread, keeping movie theaters closed and productions shut down, Disney was forced to make some tough decisions regarding its upcoming films slate. Those decisions resulted in a massive change in the upcoming release calendar for the biggest film company in the world. Disney shifted back the majority of the films on its schedule this summer, including projects from Marvel and 20th Century Studios. The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe through May 2022 has shifted back, Jungle Cruise is now a 2021 film, and Artemis Fowl is going straight to Disney+.

Everything about Disney’s upcoming release schedule has changed, so the House of Mouse released a brand new, updated version for everyone to see. As of now, the company has all of its dates for the rest of this year, 2021, 2022, and 2023 totally set, with at least a dozen films coming out each year. 2024-2027 don’t have full release schedules, but each of them has a December date with either Avatar or Star Wars ready to roll.

Overall, Disney has a ton of new movies on the way over the next few years. Remember, the Mouse owns Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and 20th Century, all of which have projects in the works. Then there are all of the live action and animated films made my Disney itself.

Curious to see what Disney and its treasure trove of film studios have in store for the foreseeable future? Take a look at the full release calendar below!

2020

6/19/20 – Soul

7/24/20 – Mulan

8/7/20 – Empty Man (20th Century)

8/14/20 – The One and Only Ivan

9/4/20 – The Beatles: Get Back

9/18/20 – The King’s Man (20th)

10/9/20 – The Death on the Nile (20th)

10/23/20 – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (20th)

11/6/20 – Black Widow

11/13/20 – Deep Water (20th)

11/25/20 – Raya and the Last Dragon

12/11/20 – Free Guy (20th)

12/18/20 – West Side Story (20th)

12/25 – The Last Duel (20th)

2021

2/12/21 – The Eternals

2/26/21 – Ron’s Gone Wrong (20th)

3/12/21 – UNTITLED Disney Live Action

4/9/21 – Bob’s Burgers (20th)

4/23/21 – UNTITLED 20th Century

5/7/21 – Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

5/28/21 – Cruella

6/18/21 – UNTITLED Pixar Animation

7/30/21 – Jungle Cruise

8/13/21 – UNTITLED 20th Century

9/10/21 – UNTITLED 20th Century

10/1/21 – UNTITLED 20th Century

10/15/21 – Hamilton

10/22/21 – UNTITLED 20th Century

11/5/21 – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

11/19/21 – UNTITLED Disney Live Action

11/24/21 – UNTITLED Disney Animation

12/3/21 – UNTITLED 20th Century

12/17/21 – Avatar 2 (20th)

2022

1/7/22 – UNTITLED 20th Century

1/14/22 – Nimona (20th)

2/18/22 – Thor: Love and Thunder

3/11/22 – UNTITLED Pixar Animation

3/25/22 – UNTITLED Disney Live Action

4/8/22 – UNTITLED 20th Century

5/6/22 – Black Panther 2

5/27/22 – UNTITLED Disney Live Action

6/10/22 – UNTITLED 20th Century

6/17/22 – UNTITLED Pixar Animation

7/18/22 – Captain Marvel 2

7/29/22 – Indiana Jones 5

8/12/22 – UNTITLED Disney Live Action

9/16/22 – UNTITLED 20th Century

10/7/22 – UNTITLED Marvel

10/21/22 – UNTITLED 20th Century

11/4/22 – UNTITLED Disney Live Action

11/11/22 – UNTITLED 20th Century

11/23/22 – UNTITLED Disney Animation

12/16/22 – UNTITLED Star Wars

12/23/22 – UNTITLED 20th Century

2023

1/13/23 – UNTITLED 20th Century

2/17/23 – UNTITLED Marvel

3/10/23 – UNTITLED Disney Live Action

3/24/23 – UNTITLED 20th Century

5/5/23 – UNTITLED Marvel

5/26/23 – UNTITLED Disney Live Action

6/9/23 – UNTITLED 20th Centiry

6/16/23 – UNTITLED Pixar Animation

7/14/23 – UNTITLED Disney Live Action

7/28/23 – UNTITLED Marvel

8/11/23 – UNTITLED Disney Live Action

9/15/23 – UNTITLED 20th Century

10/6/23 – UNTITLED Disney Live Action

10/20/23 – UNTITLED 20th Century

11/3/23 – UNTITLED Marvel

11/10/23 – UNTITLED 20th Century

11/22/23 – UNTITLED Disney Animation

12/15/23 – UNTITLED Disney Live Action

12/22/23 – Avatar 3 (20th)

2024-2027 & TBD

12/20/24 – UNTITLED Star Wars

12/19/25 – Avatar 4 (20th)

12/18/26 – UNTITLED Star Wars

12/17/27 – Avatar 5 (20th)

TO BE DATED

The Woman in the Window

The New Mutants

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Antlers