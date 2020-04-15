Bill & Ted Face The Music Releases Trio Of Coloring Pages

✖

If you want to spend some of your social-distancing time coloring, and you've already burned through all of your coloring books and the pages provided by La Bourinquena creator Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, Orion Pictures has you covered! Thirty years after they first hit the big screen, Bill S. Preston, Esq. (Alex Winter) and Ted "Theodore" Logan (Keanu Reeves) are making their way to the 2-D page in the form of a trio of new coloring pages released by the studio ahead of the planned August release of Bill & Ted Face the Music. The images feature reminders to "be excellent to each other" -- advice originally bestowed on the students of San Dimas High School by a time-displaced Abraham Lincoln during the third act of Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure.

So far, the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has shaken Hollywood and frozen production, has not caused a delay on the date for the long-awaited sequel. Little is known about the specifics of the film, except that it will involve Bill and Ted, decades after they were told that their music would save the world, still struggling to make music and make a difference.

In Bill & Ted Face the Music, he stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

You can see the coloring pages below.

The film stars Reeves and Winter, along with Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, and returning co-stars William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

The idea for a third Bill and Ted -- particularly one that would deal with the themes of Bill and Ted as middle-aged underachievers struggling with their destiny -- has been something that Reeves, Winter, and writers Ed Solmon and Chris Matheson have been kicking around for years. It struggled to get studio approvals and budgets for quite a while, and has likely been helped by Reeves's renewed status as a marquee box office draw with hits like the John Wick franchise under his belt. Sadler will reprise his role as the Grim Reaper, who appeared in 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey as a buffoonish parody of the specter of death from Ingmar Bergman's The Seventh Seal.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will be in theaters this summer.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we recap Netflix's Tiger King Aftershow, discuss rumors of John Krasinski meeting with Marvel, and look at the first Dune reboot cast photos! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.