James Gunn Says You Don't Need to Watch Suicide Squad to Understand The Suicide Squad

✖

James Gunn says that fans won't have to watch the original Suicide Squad movie to enjoy his new one. Gunn is directing The Suicide Squad, a non-sequel to David Ayer's original. While answering questions on Instagram, Gunn stated that "No you don't" have to watch the first Suicide Squad to understand the new film. The Suicide Squad includes characters and cast members from Ayer's original movie, but it isn't considered a sequel. Gunn said before that The Suicide Squad will have a tone that is different from anything that DC Films has done up until now. Fans will have to wait until preview materials start to appear to get a sense of what that means.

Gunn says the first footage from the film should arrive later this year. It is possible it would have debuted at this year's San Diego Comic-Con if the event had not been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, a decision Gunn supports. "It's the right thing to do, but I'm still sad to hear about #SDCC being cancelled this year," Gunn tweeted. "I'll miss all of you. We as creators, studios, and publishers will have to find ways to make it up to you the fans in other ways."

One way the Gunn-directed reimagining may be different from its predecessor is that it will carry an R rating. Reports suggest that Warner Bros. Pictures has become more comfortable with the idea of superhero movies aimed at adults. Insiders say that The Suicide Squad is expected to have an R-rating.

Producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com that Gunn’s film is “not a sequel” to Ayer's Suicide Squad, despite having some cast members and characters in common. The title of The Suicide Squad reflects that difference. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

The Suicide Squad cast includes Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) returning from the first film. Newcomers include Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi and John Cena.

How do you feel about The Suicide Squad being a clean break from the first Suicide Squad? Let us know in the comments. The Suicide Squad is scheduled to open in theaters on August 21, 2021.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.