Lindsay Lohan Confirms Freaky Friday Sequel in the Works With Jamie Lee Curtis

2003's Freaky Friday has a special place in the hearts of a generation of fans, delivering a spirited take on the iconic body-swapping adventure. The film, which is led by Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, follows a teenage girl and her mother after a spell causes them to accidentally swap bodies — and in the years since, viewers have wanted to see the duo onscreen together again. In recent years, there have been talks of taking the story of Freaky Friday even further with a sequel, and according to Lohan, that is now on track to happen. During a recent appearance on Andy Cohen's Radio Andy show, Lohan indicated that a Freaky Friday sequel is in the works, and although she didn't reveal any further details, she simply confirmed she and Curtis are "both excited."

"It is," Lohan revealed. "I won't say that yet. I don't want to say too much, but it's happening."

What Is Freaky Friday About?

In Freaky Friday, an overworked mother and her daughter do not get along. When they switch bodies, each is forced to adapt to the other's life for one freaky Friday. The film also starred Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Harold Gould, Rosalind Chao, Lucille Soong, Ryan Malgarini, Willie Garson, Christina Vidal, and Haley Hudson.

Freaky Friday is originally based on Mary Rodgers' 1972 children's book of the same name. It inspired a 1972 movie starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster, a 1995 TV movie starring Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman, and a 2018 Disney Channel Original Movie musical starring Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff. It also loosely inspired the 2020 Blumhouse horror film Freaky starring Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn.

What Would the Freaky Friday Sequel be About?

While plot details around a Freaky Friday sequel remain a mystery, Curtis has been vocal about her goal for the potential follow-up film, even pitching an idea for the basic premise.

"Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who has to take care—who switches places," Curtis previously said in an appearance on The View. "So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who's still, you know, happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon … And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers—today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today's world as an old lady."

What Is Lindsay Lohan's New Movie?

Later this month, Lohan is set to star in a new Netflix romantic comedy, titled Irish Wish. In Irish Wish, when the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, Maddie (played by Lohan) puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. But as her dream gets closer to coming true, Maddie realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely. the cast of Irish Wish also includes Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method, Wedding Crashers), Elizabeth Tan (Emily in Paris, The Singapore Grip), and Ayesha Curry (About Last Night, A Black Lady Sketch Show).

"Maddie's [one of the only] characters that I've played [who's] a woman on her own making her way in the world," Lohan explained in a recent interview with Netflix's TUDUM. "We shaped her in a way that she was a bit more insecure in the beginning, and then she grows throughout the movie, and by the end, she really comes into her own."

Are you excited for the Freaky Friday sequel? What do you think of Lohan's new comments? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.