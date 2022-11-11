Lindsay Lohan Wants to Do Freaky Friday Sequel With Jamie Lee Curtis

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are interested in reuniting for a sequel to Freaky Friday. The two stars played a daughter and mother who switched bodies in the 2003 comedy by director Mark Waters. Freaky Friday is an adaptation of the 1972 novel of the same name by author Mary Rodgers, and was a pretty big hit at the box office. The film only cost $26 million to make but raked in over $160 million worldwide. Although it's almost been 20 years since its release, there is obviously interest in seeing a sequel, and Lindsay Lohan is down for teaming back up with Jamie Lee Curtis.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon had Lindsay Lohan on as a guest to talk about getting married and her new Netflix holiday movie Falling for Christmas, where she got to sing "Jingle Bell Rock." When the topic shifted to Freaky Friday, Fallon stated he saw an interview where Jamie Lee Curtis was asked if she would want to do a Freaky Friday sequel. Lohan revealed she was on set when she got a message from her former co-star and added how they'd both be up for it.

Is There a Sequel to Freaky Friday?

Disney Channel aired a reboot of Freaky Friday in 2018, directed by Steve Carr and written by Bridget Carpenter. This Freaky Friday starred Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff. There have been other versions of Freaky Friday, with the first coming in 1976 starring Barbar Harris and Jodie Foster, and a 1995 TV movie starring Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman.

Lindsay Lohan's Netflix Movie Falling For Christmas

A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lindsay Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

As of this writing, Falling For Christmas has a 48% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics with 23 total reviews, naturally featuring the dreaded green splat. The Audience Score for the film however is much higher, holding strong at 73% from regular viewers of the Netflix original. Many of the critical reviews roast it for being just plain bad, likening it to a Hallmark original, though some seem eager to reveal they "get" the movie like Indiewire asking: "Is Falling for Christmas Lohan's Citizen Kane?"

