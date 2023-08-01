Freaky Friday: Jamie Lee Curtis Sent “Movie Daughter” Lindsay Lohan Sweet Baby Gift

In July, Lindsay Lohan announced the birth of her first child, a baby boy named Luai, which is Arabic for “shield or protector.” Lohan is known for many fan-favorite movies ranging from The Parent Trap to Mean Girls, and it was recently announced that she and Jamie Lee Curtis plan to make a sequel to their Disney classic, Freaky Friday. Lohan and Curtis have remained friends since the movie was released 20 years ago, and the Halloween alum even sent her “movie daughter” a sweet baby gift.



“My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!” Curtis wrote online after Lohan’s son was born. Not long after, Lohan took to her Instagram stories (via People) and showed off her gifts from Curtis. “Thank you so much Jamie!” Lohan wrote. The image features multiple books, including some that were written by Curtis and one that features her photography. You can check out a screenshot of the story below:

As for Lohan participating in a Freaky Friday sequel as a new mom, the actor told Allure, “I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.”

“It’s going to happen,” Curtis previously said of the sequel. “Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you in this moment and saying, ‘Of course it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen.”

Jamie Lee Curtis on Returning to Freaky Friday:

Before the SAG strike, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Curtis about her new movie, Haunted Mansion. During the interview, we brought up how she’s said she’s done playing Laurie Strode from the Halloween franchise and asked if there are any other roles she would like to revisit.

“I think, you know, I’m 65 this year,” Curtis explained in our interview, which you can check out above. “I think Freaky Friday would be a nice little revisit. I have some other things I’m trying to do. I got to wind it down.”

“Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who has to take care—who switches places,” Curtis previously said in an appearance on The View. “So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who’s still, you know, happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon … And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers—today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today’s world as an old lady.”

