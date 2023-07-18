Lindsay Lohan Gives Birth to First Child

Beloved actress Lindsay Lohan has welcomed her first child with husband Bader Shammas. The news was announced via Lohan’s representative to People on Monday. Lohan and Shammas welcomed a baby boy named Luai, which is Arabic for “shield or protector.” While it is unclear exactly what day baby Luai arrived, the birth reportedly took place in Dubai. Lohan first announced her pregnancy in March of this year.

“Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai,” Lohan’s representative told People. “The family is over the moon in love.”

Is Lindsay Lohan Excited to Be a Mom?

As Lohan told Allure back in June of this year, the prospect of motherhood both intimidates and delights her.

“I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom,” Lohan told the outlet. “Happy tears. That’s just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

What Are Lindsay Lohan’s Next Movies?

Lohan has returned to the acting world in recent years, with Among the Shadows and Falling for Christmas, the latter of which broke records for Netflix upon its 2022 debut.

“We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her,” said Netflix’s Director of Independent Film, Christina Rogers in a statement at the time. “We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world.”

It was announced that she will also be reuniting with Jamie Lee Curtis on a sequel to 2003’s Disney hit Freaky Friday.

“It’s going to happen,” Curtis previously said of the sequel. “Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you in this moment and saying, ‘Of course it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen.”

What would the Freaky Friday sequel be about?

In Freaky Friday, an overworked mother and her daughter do not get along. When they switch bodies, each is forced to adapt to the other’s life for one freaky Friday. The film also starred Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Harold Gould, Rosalind Chao, Lucille Soong, Ryan Malgarini, Willie Garson, Christina Vidal, and Haley Hudson. While plot details around a Freaky Friday sequel remain a mystery, Curtis has been vocal about her goal for the potential follow-up film.

“Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who has to take care—who switches places,” Curtis previously said in an appearance on The View. “So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who’s still, you know, happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon … And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers—today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today’s world as an old lady.”

Congrats to Lohan, Shammas, and their family!