Jamie Lee Curtis Gives Update on Freaky Friday Sequel (Exclusive)

A number of beloved movies are getting a second act, as the prominence of sequels, revivals, and reboots has only grown in recent years. That has especially been the case for some fan-favorite Disney properties — and apparently, the 2003 remake of Freaky Friday could soon join that list. Earlier this year, it was reported that a sequel to Freaky Friday is in the works, with stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan both expected to return. While speaking to ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak about her role in Disney's Haunted Mansion, Curtis teased that she's looking forward to the prospect of returning to Freaky Friday.

"I think, you know, I'm 65 this year," Curtis explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "I think Freaky Friday would be a nice little revisit. I have some other things I'm trying to do. I got to wind it down."

"We're working on getting her an EGOT," Curtis' co-star, Tiffany Haddish, chimed in. "We got to get to the stage."

"We're gonna try to do a play," Curtis echoed. "We're gonna try to do The Odd Couple on Broadway."

What is Freaky Friday about?

In Freaky Friday, an overworked mother and her daughter do not get along. When they switch bodies, each is forced to adapt to the other's life for one freaky Friday. The film also starred Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Harold Gould, Rosalind Chao, Lucille Soong, Ryan Malgarini, Willie Garson, Christina Vidal, and Haley Hudson.

"It's going to happen," Curtis previously said of the sequel. "Without saying there's anything officially happening, I'm looking at you in this moment and saying, 'Of course it's going to happen.' It's going to happen."

What would the Freaky Friday sequel be about?

While plot details around a Freaky Friday sequel remain a mystery, Curtis has been vocal about her goal for the potential follow-up film.

"Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who has to take care—who switches places," Curtis previously said in an appearance on The View. "So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who's still, you know, happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon … And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers—today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today's world as an old lady."

How many Freaky Friday movies are there?

Freaky Friday is originally based on Mary Rodgers' 1972 children's book of the same name. It inspired a 1972 movie starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster, a 1995 TV movie starring Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman, and a 2018 Disney Channel Original Movie musical starring Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff. It also loosely inspired the 2020 Blumhouse horror film Freaky starring Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn.

