Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Is Eager to Bring in Jamie Lee Curtis

The power of manifestation is one hell of a thing, and the team behind One Piece knows it. For years, the crew behind Netflix's live-action adaptation manifested a hit series behind the scenes, and their efforts paid off. Netflix's One Piece is an indisputable hit with fans and critics alike. And now, one of the show's head writers is speaking out on their really big manifestation for season two.

Recently, Matt Owens was able to speak with Deadline about all things Straw Hat. The update came shortly after the WGA strike concluded which gave Owens the ability to address Netflix's show. It did not take long for Owens to discuss this lofty goal of bringing actress Jamie Lee Curtis into One Piece.

"It came out that Jamie Lee Curtis is a One Piece fan. As soon as she said that, we were like, okay, we have to try and get her on the show. What can we do? Doctor Kureha, very luckily, is a character who is coming up in our story, and is someone who is perfect for Jamie Lee Curtis," Owens told the site.

"We're trying to manifest it. Yes, as of right now, SAG is still striking so there have not been real conversations. But as soon as there can be, I'm ready... We'll do all of it because at this point we're writing for her – we really, really want her to come and play with us in Season 2."

So there you have it. Netflix's One Piece has season two under its thumb, and it wants Curtis onboard. We've already been told by series creator Eiichiro Oda about Tony Tony Chopper's addition in season two. Now, Chopper's mentor Kureha is taking center stage with fans. The tough-love doctor has been a part of One Piece for ages now, and Curtis really could do something special with the role. So hopefully, the actress will lend her talent to Netflix's One Piece once the SAG-AFTRA strike resolves.

What do you think about this latest update on Netflix's One Piece? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!