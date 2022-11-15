Jamie Lee Curtis Confirms Her Commitment to Freaky Friday Sequel With Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan says she and Jamie Lee Curtis would be down for Freaky Friday if the opportunity came available. Curtis says that its absolutely something they would like to do but it isn't their movie. The actress was on the red carpet with Variety last night for Knives Out's sequel, Glass Onion. But, you knew the press couldn't let her go without asking about some old favorites. Lohan has heard her co-star's pitch for a Freaky Friday sequel and is digging the idea. In fact, she revealed that Curtis had emailed her while she was on set for this Holiday movie. Despite their apparent excitement for the project, Disney hasn't announced it yet. So, fans might have to will this one into being like they did for Hocus Pocus' follow-up this year. Fallon also joked about a Mean Girls sequel, but there hasn't been much movement on that front either. You can check out how Curtis responded to all that chatter down below.

"I was on set filming at the time and Jamie Lee Curtis writes you, you just get excited and distracted immediately," she recalled. "So I had to bring myself down to Earth and be like, 'OK, I'm on set, I have to focus.' And then she said Freaky Friday 2 and I got more excited…We would both be into it."

Jamie Lee Curtis says that both she and Lindsay Lohan are "committed" to making another #FreakyFriday: "It’s not ours to make — it’s Disney’s to make, and I think they’re interested, and we are talking." #GlassOnion https://t.co/oQGYpLE0X4 pic.twitter.com/tQ1BSH0UPm — Variety (@Variety) November 15, 2022

Jamie Lee Curtis' Idea For Freaky Friday 2

The actress appeared on The View recently and shared her thoughts for the future of the body-swapping movies. It feels like this sort of play for Millenial nostalgia would fit right into Disney's larger efforts in that department recently. There's a Mighty Ducks series on Disney+ right now and Hocus Pocus 2 absolutely crushed on streaming as well. You could bet that aging kids of the 90s would be grabbing their remotes and tuning in for whatever the creative team came up with.

"Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who has to take care—who switches places," Curtis said. "So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who's still, you know, happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon … And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers—today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today's world as an old lady."

