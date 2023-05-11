Freaky Friday Sequel in the Works, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Returning

It might be hard to chill for a sec, because a sequel to Freaky Friday is on the way. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that a sequel to 2003's Freaky Friday is officially in development at Walt Disney Pictures. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred as mother and daughter in the film, are expected to reprise their roles. Screenwriter Elyse Hollander is reported to be penning the script. The prospect of a Freaky Friday sequel has been teased for several years now, with Curtis herself indicating that it was all but confirmed.

"It's going to happen," Curtis said during the Producers Guild Awards earlier this year. "Without saying there's anything officially happening, I'm looking at you in this moment and saying, 'Of course it's going to happen.' It's going to happen."

What is Freaky Friday about?

In Freaky Friday, an overworked mother and her daughter do not get along. When they switch bodies, each is forced to adapt to the other's life for one freaky Friday.

The film also starred Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Harold Gould, Rosalind Chao, Lucille Soong, Ryan Malgarini, Willie Garson, Christina Vidal, and Haley Hudson.

What would the Freaky Friday sequel be about?

While plot details around a Freaky Friday sequel remain a mystery, Curtis has been vocal about her goal for the potential follow-up film.

"Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who has to take care—who switches places," Curtis previously said in an appearance on The View. "So then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma, who's still, you know, happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon … And simply, I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers—today. I wanna be a helicopter parent in today's world as an old lady."

How many Freaky Friday movies are there?

Freaky Friday is originally based on Mary Rodgers' 1972 children's book of the same name. It inspired a 1972 movie starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster, a 1995 TV movie starring Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman, and a 2018 Disney Channel Original Movie musical starring Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff. It also loosely inspired the 2020 Blumhouse horror film Freaky.

What do you think of a Freaky Friday sequel finally being in the works? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!