Lindsay Lohan Reveals Poster for New Rom-Com Irish Wish

In the 2000s, Lindsay Lohan became a staple of the comedy and romantic comedy genres, appearing in beloved movies like Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, Just My Luck, and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. Next month, Lohan will be making her biggest return yet to that realm, through a new exclusive movie from Netflix. On Friday, Lohan took to Instagram to share the first teaser poster for Irish Wish, Netflix's new romantic comedy that is scheduled to arrive on Friday, March 15th. The poster for Irish Wish showcases Lohan, as well as co-stars Ed Speleers (You, Downton Abbey) and Alexander Vlahos (Outlander, Sanditon, Versailles).

"I'm so excited to share with you the poster for Irish Wish and keep an eye out for the trailer coming next week! ☘️💝😉," Lohan's caption reads.

What Is Irish Wish About?

In Irish Wish, when the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, Maddie (played by Lohan) puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. But as her dream gets closer to coming true, Maddie realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely. the cast of Irish Wish also includes Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method, Wedding Crashers), Elizabeth Tan (Emily in Paris, The Singapore Grip), and Ayesha Curry (About Last Night, A Black Lady Sketch Show).

"Maddie's [one of the only] characters that I've played [who's] a woman on her own making her way in the world," Lohan explained in a recent interview with Netflix's TUDUM. "We shaped her in a way that she was a bit more insecure in the beginning, and then she grows throughout the movie, and by the end, she really comes into her own."

What Are Lindsay Lohan's Next Movies?

Lohan has returned to the acting world in recent years, with Among the Shadows and Falling for Christmas, the latter of which broke records for Netflix upon its 2022 debut.

"We're so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we're thrilled to continue our partnership with her," said Netflix's Director of Independent Film, Christina Rogers in a statement at the time. "We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world."

It was announced that Lohan will also be reuniting with Jamie Lee Curtis on a sequel to 2003's Disney hit Freaky Friday.

"It's going to happen," Curtis previously said of the sequel. "Without saying there's anything officially happening, I'm looking at you in this moment and saying, 'Of course it's going to happen.' It's going to happen."

Irish Wish will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix beginning on Friday, March 15th.