12 Years Ago, The Best Horror Franchise of the 2010s Was Almost Ruined by a Prequel Movie That It Keeps Ignoring

The Conjuring Universe is one of the best horror franchises of the 2010s, and with the release of the upcoming The Conjuring prequel film, the series is about to enter a whole new era. The original 2013 film was a massive hit, with it making $319.5 million against a budget of $20 million and launching multiple sequels and spinoffs. Now, in the wake of 2025’s finale to the original movie series, The Conjuring: Last Rites, the series is pivoting to telling stories about younger versions of Ed and Lorraine Warren, with The Conjuring: First Communion set to release on September 10, 2027.

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However, First Communion won’t be the first time that The Conjuring Universe has attempted a prequel story. In fact, the second film in the franchise was a prequel story that began its own spinoff movie series, and it nearly destroyed everything when it hit theaters 12 years ago.

Annabelle Hit Theaters 12 Years Ago & It Really Hurt The Conjuring Franchise

One of the most interesting parts about the original The Conjuring film was its inclusion of the haunted Annabelle doll, a real-world doll which the real Warrens claimed was possessed. So, when The Conjuring was a box office hit and earned 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, it was clear that the franchise needed to continue. However, The Conjuring 2 wouldn’t release until 2016, with the next entry in the franchise instead being 2014’s Annabelle.

Principal photography for Annabelle began on January 27, 2014, only a few months after The Conjuring‘s release, proving Warner Bros. was eager to get another film made. The low-budget spinoff was also a prequel, allowing it to function as a stand-alone movie that new viewers could enjoy, while still catering to the fanbase of The Conjuring. The film is set in 1967, and explores the origin of the Annabelle doll, explaining how a demon attached itself to the object after it was summoned by a cult, only for the Warrens to later obtain it and keep it locked away in their artifact room.

Annabelle hit theaters on October 3, 2014, and it was a box office hit. Against a budget of only $6.5 million, the film made $257.6 million, successfully pulling off Warner Bros.’ strategy. However, unlike The Conjuring, the prequel was not a critical success. Annabelle was met with negative reviews from critics, and even now the film only has 28% on Rotten Tomatoes. It is often considered to be one of the worst films in The Conjuring Universe, and while it did go on to get sequels, it remains a blemish on the franchise.

Considering that Annabelle was only the second The Conjuring film, the critical failure of the film could have tanked the franchise. After all, it would have been easy to write the universe off as a one-hit wonder, as Annabelle couldn’t recapture the magic after being the most prominently featured spinoff set up in the original movie. Luckily, The Conjuring 2 proved that the franchise still had gas left in the tank, leading to it continuing to this day.

Annabelle Isn’t Great, But Its Prequel Is So Much Better

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The original Annabelle movie admittedly wasn’t very good, but luckily, fans of the character do have a good movie to turn to. The financial success of the 2014 film meant that another Annabelle was quickly greenlit, leading to the release of 2017’s Annabelle: Creation. This time, the film is set in the 1950s, acting as a prequel to Annabelle, which itself was already a prequel to The Conjuring. Creation retcons Annabelle by creating a new origin story for the doll, with the horror film setting up the events of the franchise’s future.

Annabelle: Creation is surprisingly great, with it currently holding 71% on Rotten Tomatoes. Since it is a prequel, it can be enjoyed independently of the poorly received 2014 film, meaning that fans of the character can jump right into it. It’s rare that a sequel is better than its predecessor, especially by this wide of a margin, but Annabelle: Creation managed to pull it off.

On top of that, the third film, 2019’s Annabelle Comes Home is also an improvement on Annabelle. Comes Home is a sequel rather than a prequel, with it being set one year after the events of the first The Conjuring film. It too isn’t a perfect horror movie, but compared to the first Annabelle, it is a far more enjoyable experience.