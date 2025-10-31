16 Years Ago, the Most Underrated Star Wars Movie Broke Our Hearts (& Lucasfilm Wasn’t Involved)

There’s a lot of debate surrounding the most underrated Star Wars movie. A large contingency of the fanbase believes that Star Wars: Return of the Jedi doesn’t get the credit it deserves, with many detractors using the Ewoks as an excuse to poke holes in an otherwise solid film. Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith also has strong backing, as even the biggest haters of the prequels have to admit that there’s a lot of good in the film, especially in the action department. Of course, there are a few Star Wars movies that will never find themselves part of that discussion, including Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

The biggest problem with The Phantom Menace was that it sold a bill of goods that it couldn’t deliver. However, despite all the discussion of trade blockades and the bumbling Gungans, there will always be a special place for Episode I because it was the start of a new era. At least there’s one movie out there that gives it the credit it deserves, and as an added bonus, it features an emotional story that shines a light on the best parts of fandom.

Star Wars Fans Weren’t Ready to Call It Quits in the Early 2000s

The failure of the prequel trilogy made being a Star Wars fan difficult. After Revenge of the Sith came and went, it no longer felt like the franchise was invincible, and there was no guarantee it would continue, since George Lucas had wrapped up the story he wanted to tell. Some people weren’t ready to give up, though, as the burning passion was still there for a galaxy far, far away. Ernest Cline and Dan Pulick cooked up the idea for a movie about a group of diehard fans who would break into Skywalker Ranch to find a cut of The Phantom Menace months before its release. The idea was good enough to get the green light, and Fanboys started its long journey to the big screen.

One hurdle that Fanboys struggled with during production was its emotional core. The original idea was to have one of the characters have cancer, making the journey to get to Skywalker Ranch a race against the clock. However, there was pushback from the studio, and two different cuts were tested before a final decision was made. When Fanboys hit theaters, the cancer storyline was present, and while it wasn’t what the creative team envisioned at the start, it still hit like a ton of bricks.

Fanboys Helped Star Wars Reach a New Emotional Height

Eric Bottler is living the adult life in the late ’90s when he runs into his old high school buddies at a party. They all still wear their love for Star Wars on their sleeves, which inspires Bottler to reconnect. When he hears that one of his friends, Linus, doesn’t have long to live, he agrees to go on the mission to Skywalker Ranch. Once the boys get on the road, Fanboys becomes a typical 2000s comedy. There’s crass humor, moments that aren’t aging very well, and appearances from a few comedy legends, including Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, that don’t add much to the story. But once the team finally arrives at their destination, the movie’s heart starts to beat once again

Of course, no one is subtle at Skywalker Ranch, which leads security to catch wind of their intrusion. Lucas intervenes, though, and lets everyone off the hook after a quick quiz. He even lets Linus watch The Phantom Menace alone. Sadly, he dies only a few weeks after that, leaving his friends in a state of despair. They don’t wallow in pity forever, as they get their lives back on track in honor of their friend, just in time for the official release of the movie. Fanboys concludes with everyone wondering if the movie will suck, which is a nice meta joke, but it’s clear that it doesn’t matter whether the group has the worst theatrical experience of their lives. Their bond will keep them together, no matter how many times their favorite franchise swings and misses.

