25 Years Ago, One of Horror’s Most Iconic Filmmakers Released One of the Worst Movies in The Genre

John Carpenter helped shape the modern horror film through a string of acclaimed movies that continue to influence modern filmmakers. Halloween, released in 1978 on a budget of roughly $300,000, went on to gross $70 million worldwide and established the framework that the entire slasher genre would follow for the next decade. Four years later, The Thing arrived as Carpenter’s first studio production, using Rob Bottin’s practical creature effects to turn an isolated Antarctic research station into one of horror’s most claustrophobic settings. Alongside Assault on Precinct 13, Escape from New York, and They Live, these films built Carpenter’s reputation as a director who mastered dread and wasn’t afraid to use genre movies to explore what made their characters tick. It’s no surprise Carpenter became one of horror’s most trusted names heading into the new millennium.

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Carpenter tested the horror community’s trust with Ghosts of Mars, released on August 24, 2001. Carpenter originally developed it as Escape from Mars, a direct sequel centered on Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell), before the disappointing box office of Escape from L.A. led the studio to abandon that franchise. Determined to reuse some of the work he had already done, Carpenter wrote the Ghosts of Mars screenplay with Larry Sulkis, directed, and scored the film himself, working with a $28 million budget that made it his most expensive production to date. The star-studded ensemble showed that Carpenter was aiming big with Ghosts of Mars, with Ice Cube, Natasha Henstridge, Jason Statham, Pam Grier, Clea DuVall, and Joanna Cassidy teasing that the movie had franchise potential. None of that came to pass. Carpenter was no stranger to rejection, as The Thing had been torn apart by critics in 1982 before its later reclamation as one of horror’s masterpieces. However, Ghosts of Mars met even more critical hostility on release, and as the years go by, the consensus among fans is that this is by far the worst thing Carpenter ever made.

Is Ghosts of Mars Really That Bad?

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures Releasing

The first thing working against Carpenter in Ghosts of Mars is the script, since the structure undercuts the tension before the story even begins. The movie frames its entire plot as testimony that Lieutenant Melanie Ballard (Henstridge) delivers to a Martian tribunal, led by an Inquisitor (Rosemary Forsyth), after she returns as the lone survivor of the mission. Because the audience already knows she survives, the flashback that follows carries no suspense about her fate, while signaling that every other character is doomed regardless of what happens. To make matters worse, Ghosts of Mars nests other flashbacks inside the testimony, with Ballard’s account interrupted by secondary recollections from other characters. The chronology becomes muddled, and the pacing of Ghosts of Mars is dragged down for its entire runtime. Finally, Carpenter built Ghosts of Mars around the same siege structure he used in Assault on Precinct 13, trapping a small group in one location while a faceless horde closes in from outside. Moving that structure to a Martian mining outpost doesn’t automatically make the movie worth watching, especially because Ghosts of Mars does nothing to shake up the formula.

The problem extends to the cast. Ice Cube, Henstridge, Statham, and Grier all play stock cop-and-criminal archetypes and are given little dialogue to distinguish one character’s motivations from another’s, which pales in comparison to Carpenter’s better movies. The antagonist suffers from a similar failure of characterization. Big Daddy Mars (Richard Cetrone) leads the possessed miners who besiege the surviving officers, but the script prevents him from speaking a single line, and his name never appears in the dialogue. While there’s nothing wrong with the creatures being just an obstacle to overcome, since the fate of the protagonists is sealed and they are also incredibly bland, a weak villain just compounds Ghosts of Mars’ bad reception.

Ghosts of Mars closed out at $14 million worldwide, a massive commercial failure. Carpenter has since said in interviews that he felt creatively burned out during production, which helps explain why the movie is so derivative. After that, Carpenter would not direct another feature for nine years, returning only with The Ward in 2010.

Ghosts of Mars is available to stream for free on Plex.