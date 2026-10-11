30 Years Ago Today, Samuel L. Jackson Starred in One of the Best Christmas Action Movies Ever (Where’s the Sequel?)

In the early 1990s, Geena Davis was one of Hollywood’s most versatile stars. She won an Oscar for The Accidental Tourist, played a housewife-turned-fugitive in Thelma & Louise, and proved she could play baseball just as well as the boys in A League of Their Own. In Hero, she played a reporter who needed to reassess her definition of what makes someone a hero. Davis excelled at portraying women who were smart, funny, empathetic, and often stronger than they realized. Her characters were relatable and vulnerable, even in the most extraordinary circumstances. So naturally, Hollywood decided to make her a cold-blooded assassin. The result was one of the most entertaining action movies of the decade that deserves to be mentioned alongside Aliens and Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

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In The Long Kiss Goodnight, released October 11th, 1996, Davis played Samantha Caine, a Pennsylvania schoolteacher raising her eight-year-old daughter Caitlin. Eight years earlier, Samantha was found with amnesia and no recollection of her past. After a car accident, she begins experiencing strange flashbacks and displaying abilities she shouldn’t have. When someone from her past tries to kill her, Samantha hires private investigator Mitch Henessey, played by Samuel L. Jackson, to help her figure out who she is. It turns out Samantha is Charly Baltimore, a highly skilled CIA assassin with old associates who’d rather see her dead. As her memories return, the loving mother begins transforming into someone who can kill without a second thought.

An Unlikely Duo

Ten years before The Long Kiss Goodnight, James Cameron transformed Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley into one of cinema’s greatest action heroes in Aliens. Ripley became a surrogate mother to Newt, the sole survivor of the colony on LV-426. Her determination to protect the little girl culminated in a showdown with the Alien Queen, with Ripley climbing into a power loader to confront a creature fighting for its brood. Cameron did something similar with Linda Hamilton in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Sarah Connor was no longer the frightened waitress chased by a killer robot; she had become a heavily armed survivalist preparing her son John to lead humanity’s resistance against Skynet. Both women were willing to do anything to protect their children, even if it meant taking on monsters and machines. Geena Davis completed the holy trinity of badass mothers with Samantha Caine. Samantha, unlike Ripley and Sarah Connor, was already enjoying the peaceful domestic life the other two fought to preserve. The catch was that she had no idea she used to be a professional killer. Luc Besson’s La Femme Nikita and its American remake Point of No Return, starring Bridget Fonda, had already explored female assassins trying to escape their violent pasts to live normal lives. The Long Kiss Goodnight, however, reversed the formula. Samantha had already escaped, even if she didn’t know what she’d been running from. As Charly Baltimore reemerges, she starts to dismiss Samantha’s personality as weak and sentimental. Mitch challenges her, knowing that Samantha’s eight years raising Caitlin were not some elaborate cover story. She really had become a different person. Ultimately, Charly learns that she does not have to overcome Samantha’s maternal instincts. They’re what makes her worth fighting for.

The Long Kiss Goodnight was directed by Renny Harlin, who had already established his action credentials with Die Hard 2 and Cliffhanger. The screenplay came from Shane Black, the writer who created Lethal Weapon and followed it with The Last Boy Scout and Last Action Hero. New Line Cinema reportedly paid Black $4 million for the script, an extraordinary sum for a screenplay in 1993. Samuel L. Jackson had already co-starred with Bruce Willis in Die Hard with a Vengeance, but The Long Kiss Goodnight brought his career full circle. Just three years earlier, he starred opposite Emilio Estevez in National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1, a parody of Lethal Weapon. Now he was starring in a buddy-action movie written by Shane Black, the guy who came up with Lethal Weapon in the first place. Jackson’s Mitch Henessey is hardly the ideal partner for a government assassin. He’s a disgraced ex-cop turned shifty private eye whose questionable ethics are matched only by his ability to find himself in hot water. But he is clever, resourceful, and capable enough to keep up with Charly, even if he is usually several steps behind her. Their relationship allows Black to do what he does best: bring together two wildly different personalities and let them argue their way through explosions, gunfights, and government conspiracies. Jackson provides much of the comedy, but Mitch also acts as Samantha’s moral compass as Charly begins to detach from her humanity. Black would return to the mismatched detectives on a Christmas caper formula in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and The Nice Guys, but his pairing of Davis and Jackson remains one of his finest.

The Movie Unlocked Geena Davis’s Inner Action Hero

While The Long Kiss Goodnight struggled at the box office, the movie had an unexpected impact on Davis’s life. During production, her firearms instructor noticed she had a remarkable natural ability with a pistol and suggested she could compete professionally. According to Davis, the idea intrigued her, but she wasn’t particularly interested in competitive pistol shooting. But after seeing American archer Justin Huish win two gold medals at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Davis decided to try archery herself. She started training in 1997 at age 41, practicing for hours every day. By 1999, she was good enough to reach the semifinals of the U.S. Olympic trials for the 2000 Sydney Games, ultimately placing 24th out of 28 competitors. An incredible feat considering she had taken up the sport just two years earlier. It turned out Hollywood didn’t have to make Geena Davis into a sharpshooter. She could do that on her own. Funny or Die even got in on the action with a hilarious video of Geena Davis’s archery trick shots:

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There have been several attempts at getting a sequel to The Long Kiss Goodnight. In 2011, Harlin revealed plans for a follow-up that would bring Jackson’s Mitch Henessey back together with a grown-up Caitlin to investigate her mother’s murder. Shane Black later revealed that he and Jackson had pitched a similar idea to the studio, though it was turned down. But neither star has backed down from those setbacks. Davis noted in June 2026 that she and Jackson have always wanted to work together again, calling The Long Kiss Goodnight one of her favorite experiences. Thirty years later, Charly Baltimore could still make a return.