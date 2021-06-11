The Long Kiss Goodnight Director Still Wants to Make a Sequel

✖

Director Renny Harlin has helmed his fair share of sequels, thanks to films like Die Hard 2 and A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, but one sequel he's still hoping to make is a follow-up to 1996's The Long Kiss Goodnight. Written by The Nice Guys and Iron Man 3 director Shane Black, the film serves not only as somewhat of a satire on traditional spy thrillers, but also featured heaping helpings of action, resulting in the birth of a cult classic whose adventures have yet to be continued. Harlin's latest film, The Misfits, is in theaters now and hits VOD on June 15th.

"It's definitely The Long Kiss Goodnight," Harlin shared with ComicBook.com of which of his own films he'd want to make a sequel for. "Both I and [star] Sam Jackson feel like there's much more to tell and much more to explore, especially with this character. He always, consistently says that it's his favorite movie that he's ever made, and he's probably made about 6,000 movies, and it's his favorite character. So if we can get your people who follow your show, to write a message to Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, and say we want a sequel, we already have the plotline figured out and everything, so I would love to continue Long Kiss Goodnight, Mitch Henessey's story."

Harlin isn't wrong in his claim about Jackson's love for the film, with the actor having just confirmed earlier this week that it's one of the five favorite movies he's starred in throughout his illustrious career. Funnily enough, Jackson's character nearly didn't survive the film in early versions of the script, which would have rendered a sequel impossible.

The Long Kiss Goodnight focuses on a woman (Geena Davis) who wakes up on a beach, suffering amnesia about who she is or how she got there. After developing a family, she would go on to suffer a concussion years later, awakening within her unexpected and deadly skills, resulting in the realization that she was a government assassin.

In The Misfits, even a federal maximum-security prison can’t hold Richard Pace (Golden Globe nominee Pierce Brosnan), a brilliant international thief. But his daring escape and high-octane car chase, eluding the FBI and police, ends with him being scooped up by "The Misfits," a band of modern-day Robin Hoods. Led by the eccentric and charismatic Ringo (Nick Cannon) with Violet (Jamie Chung), the Prince (Rami Jaber), and Wick (Mike Angelo) with Pace’s daughter Hope (Hermione Corfield)— a mysterious group who do devious things for all the right reasons. The skilled group convinces Pace to join them to pull off the heist of the century: stealing millions in gold bars kept under one of the most secure prisons on earth, owned by rogue businessman Schultz (Tim Roth), and used for funding terrorist groups worldwide. Aside from the money, Pace wants revenge against Schultz, the man behind his incarceration. From LA to Abu Dhabi, it will take supercharged engines, forged identities, multiple cons, camels, nitro, and massive explosions to succeed.

Stay tuned for details on a possible future for The Long Kiss Goodnight.

Would you like to see the film get a follow-up? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!