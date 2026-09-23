32 Years Ago, One of the Best Movies Ever Bombed at the Box Office (But History Has Made it a Classic)

1994 was a whopping 32 years ago and when you look back on it, that was an incredible time for movies. Some of the greatest films of the decade all came out during 1994, to the point where there are people who still talk about it being the single greatest year in the history of cinema. The best releases from 1994 include what might be Disney’s greatest original movie, a stellar film that cemented Quentin Tarantino’s status as one of the top directors in Hollywood, and there’s also the movie that actually took home Best Picture at the Academy Awards. However, there was one other project that year that many consider not only to be the best film from 1994 but also one of the best movies in history. Despite its current status as a special piece of moviemaking magic, this film was overlooked by far too many upon release.

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Although it might be hard to consider this film a cult classic because of how beloved it has become by the masses, there’s no denying that it rose to prominence because of word of mouth and critical acclaim. That isn’t always the case for a great movie, so it’s interesting to look back at its journey to its level of fame.

The Shawshank Redemption Was A Flop Upon Release

Released in September 1994, The Shawshank Redemption was another in a long line of adaptations of Stephen King stories. Although King is best known for his horror tales, The Shawshank Redemption is a drama that centers on a banker named Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) who is sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his wife and her lover, which he didn’t actually commit. The movie focuses on his experiences in prison, the harrowing ordeal he goes through, and the people he meets, with the most notable being smuggler Red Redding (Morgan Freeman).

With an interesting premise, a setup that seemed destined to be critically acclaimed, and the star power of King, Robbins, and Freeman, The Shawshank Redemption seemed like a project that would do well at the box office. That ended up not being the case, as Frank Darabont’s film went on to gross just over $73 million on a budget of $25 million. That’s a far cry from being a hit and put it significantly behind the other top movies of 1994 like The Lion King, Forrest Gump, and Pulp Fiction.

The film fared better with critics but also not as well as those movies. That’s where things get rather unique with the history of The Shawshank Redemption. It landed seven Oscar nominations, a record for a King film adaptation, yet it didn’t win a single one. That seems impossible given what people think of the movie today. Meanwhile, it was only up for two Golden Globes and two SAG awards. Yet, if you asked people today to name who they thought won or should’ve won major awards that year, they’d likely mention The Shawshank Redemption, Robbins, and Freeman.

People Grew To Understand The Greatness Of The Shawshank Redemption

Time has been kind to The Shawshank Redemption, and there are several factors that play a part. For starters, it’s the kind of film that resonates with everyone. It preaches themes of patience and hope, which remain culturally relevant today, and everyone can appreciate that. There’s something cathartic about watching Andy break free, no matter how many times you’ve seen it. There’s also a beauty to the quiet elements of the film, as it doesn’t require major action scenes or overly tense moments to captivate a viewer.

The bond between Andy and Red is incredibly endearing. Even in the worst of times, the fact that two people found each other that way is something that people adore and it hammers home how much people yearn for a true connection. The timeless elements of The Shawshank Redemption have led to a greater appreciation with each passing viewing. It has gone from a well-received movie to something that gets mentioned highly on many major lists of the greatest films of all time.

Looking back, you can tell why The Shawshank Redemption works so well. It features tremendous performances, universal themes, and emotional storytelling. These are the kinds of things that only get better with time, which explains why it’s more revered in 2026 than it was in 1994. After facing a lot of competition in 1994, the film became a hit through cable broadcasts, word of mouth, and more. Today, it has become a legitimate classic, and The Shawshank Redemption can be streamed on MGM+.