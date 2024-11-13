Tim Robbins Still Loves Talking to Fans About the Shawshank Redemption

While Tim Robbins plays Bernard, the strict head of IT — and villainous figure — in Apple TV+’s Silo, for many fans he’s best known for his role as Andy Dufresne in The Shawshank Redemption, a film that is considered by many if not one of the best films ever made but one of the most beloved films ever made. Given the long legacy of The Shawshank Redemption, it’s not a surprise that Robbins is frequently asked about the film and his character but what may be surprising is Robbins’s response. Speaking with ComicBook, Robbins said he doesn’t get tired of hearing about The Shawshank Redemption or how much fans still love it.

“No, I don’t,” he said when asked if he gets tired of being asked. “That’s a good thing to hear.”

But while he doesn’t get tired of being asked about The Shawshank Redemption, Robbins did say that he enjoys that his Silo character, Bernard, is strikingly different than Andy Dufresne — and even feels lucky to play such a different character.

“That’s the joy of being an actor,” Robbins said. “You get to play all kinds of different roles, you know, and I wouldn’t want to play the same role again and again and again. So, I’m lucky, I feel.”

Season 2 of Silo will debut later this week and will pick up following the events of Season 1, which saw engineer Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) leave her silo and potentially incite a rebellion in the process. However, Season 2 will also have some real stakes as what Juliette finds outside of the silo could reveal the costs of rebellion and reveal secrets as well.

“There’s the beginnings of a call for rebellion, because Juliette went over the hill, so maybe it’s safe outside,” series produce Graham Yost said previously. “And yet what we saw over in the other silo is what can happen if the rebellion goes wrong and all the people died, so that’s the basic tension of the season.”

Yost continued, “One is with Juliette in this other silo, and one is back in her home silo … Juliette knows [what] could happen to her silo, and is there any way she could get back to them to help them to stop that from happening? Stuff’s starting to get really, really scary.”

Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth living in their mile-deep home that protects them from a deadly, toxic outside world. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and anyone who tries to find out, they face fatal consequences. The series is based on author Hugh Howey’s Silo trilogy of novels, Wool, Shift, and Dust. The series stars Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Tim Robbins, Common, Iain Glen, Will Patton, Steve Zahn, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandra Riley, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, and Tanya Moodie.

Silo Season Two will debut on Apple TV+ with the first episode on November 15, 2024, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through January 17, 2025.