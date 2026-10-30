40 Years Later, This Dark Fantasy Movie Still Has One of Disney’s Most Disturbing Endings

If you watched The Black Cauldron as a kid, there’s a good chance the Horned King gave you nightmares. The guy looks like he walked straight out of a horror movie, and his plan involves raising an army of the dead. Not exactly the stuff you’d expect from Disney on a Saturday afternoon. The studio had spent decades building its reputation on animated fairy tales, but this 1985 movie took things in a much darker direction.

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And Disney really did go there. The Black Cauldron was based on a popular fantasy book series, took years to make, and cost a reported $25 million. It also became the first Disney animated feature to receive a PG rating in the United States. That alone tells you this wasn’t business as usual. But the part people still talk about is what happens when the Horned King finally gets the power he’s been chasing.

The Black Cauldron Was a Very Different Kind of Disney Movie

The Black Cauldron hit theaters in 1985. Disney’s animated movies have never been short on villains, but the Horned King is a character I wish the studio had done more with. There’s something genuinely creepy about him, from his skeletal face to the way John Hurt voices him like a man who already knows he’s won. And then you remember this is a movie about a young pig-keeper named Taran, a pig who can see the future, and a magical cauldron that can raise the dead. The Black Cauldron came out in 1985, right in the middle of Disney’s awkward stretch before the Renaissance, and it feels like a movie the studio wouldn’t dare make today. I love that it exists, even if it seems like Disney itself would rather you remember The Little Mermaid.

This is one of my personal favorite Disney animation movies of all time. It was produced during such a different time, when animation was a respected craft. The hand-drawn style is almost nonexistent today in American media—and that’s depressing. I sure hope the people in charge come to their senses one day and focus on creating beautifully animated stories with art styles that match their stories and themes. Not everything has to look super polished and CGI perfect.

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John Hurt voices the Horned King, and his performance is a big reason the character works so well. He doesn’t need to shout or make jokes to be intimidating. His skeletal face and hollow eyes do plenty of that work already. The film also has creepy underground chambers, armies of living skeletons, and a general sense that its young heroes are in real danger. Fans of darker fantasy will probably recognize the appeal, but this was a pretty big departure for Disney at the time. The movie was adapted from Lloyd Alexander’s The Chronicles of Prydain, a five-book series inspired by Welsh mythology. Bringing that world to the screen took more than a decade of development, and the finished film reportedly cost $25 million to produce. For a movie that ended up struggling at the box office, that’s a lot of money to spend on an animated adventure about a boy and a very unlucky pig.

The Horned King’s Demise Is Still One of Disney’s Most Disturbing Scenes

The ending is where The Black Cauldron really earns its reputation. The Horned King finally gets his hands on the cauldron, and the undead army he’s been trying to raise begins to emerge. But the power he’s unleashed doesn’t behave quite the way he expects. The magic turns against him, and what follows is one of the nastier villain deaths Disney has put in an animated movie. His body is consumed by the cauldron’s supernatural force, leaving him screaming as the magic takes over. It’s a rough way to go, particularly for a character in a film marketed to families.

What’s interesting is that Disney didn’t soften the scene with a joke or a sudden change in tone. The Horned King is terrifying right up until the end, and his fate is just as grim as you’d expect from a villain who spends the entire movie trying to command the dead. The film had already pushed boundaries with its frightening imagery, but this sequence is the moment that really sticks with people. The Black Cauldron didn’t become the blockbuster Disney wanted, and the studio’s animation department soon moved into a very different era. Still, the movie has picked up a following among fans who appreciate its darker side. If you’ve ever wondered how far Disney was willing to go before the studio’s renaissance era during the ’90s, this is one of the strangest places to start.