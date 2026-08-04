42-Year-Old Epic Fantasy Franchise Returns with New Release Perfect for D&D Fans

In 1984, Dungeons & Dragons fans got to experience the very first book in the iconic Dragonlance series. Dragons of Autumn Twilight was released alongside the first Dragonlance game module, introducing tabletop gamers and readers alike to the new setting. Since then, Tracy Hickman and Margaret Weiss, alongside other guest writers, have penned nearly 200 novels in the iconic setting. And today, a new saga begins.

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On August 4th, Dragonlance: War Wizard officially hits shelves. This latest Dragonlance book comes from the original writers, Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman. It brings back the iconic setting for a brand-new trilogy, with new characters and new challenges. The book’s release is just the beginning of a resurgence for Dragonlance, as the newly revealed D&D Icons program has also brought Hickman back into the fold for a new Dragonlance project. In all, it’s a great time for fans of the Dragonlance series and TTRPG setting.

Dragonlance Has a Storied D&D Legacy, And It’s Officially Back for More

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Since the tabletop RPG first got its start, plenty of fantasy novels have brought the world to life. Yet few are quite as iconic and instantly recognizable as the Dragonlance franchise. From the 1980s to now, fans have had no shortage of opportunities to visit the setting. Alongside the core trilogy that started it all, the original authors have returned to pen offshoots like Dragonlance Legends, Preludes, Heroes, and more. In all, there are nearly 200 novels set in this world. And clearly, our authors aren’t done yet, as War Wizard brings us the start of another new trilogy.

Alongside its place as one of the most recognizable settings of D&D fantasy novels, Dragonlance has its roots at the tabletop, as well. The world of Krynn has been around from the very beginning, with Advanced Dungeons & Dragons 1st edition in 1984. That first adventure module, Dragons of Despair, served as the foundation for the first Dragonlance novels.

The classic AD&D version of the setting saw a total of 16 modules and was later revisited many times over, right up through D&D 5e. However, it’s been a few years since D&D fans have been able to revisit Krynn. The 2022 module Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen is the most recent adventure module to use the setting, which means we’ve yet to see a single Dragonlance adventure in the 2024 revised ruleset. However, that’s likely about to change with the D&D Icons teaser of more Dragonlance to come. That makes the start of a brand-new trilogy of novels set in the world of Krynn all the more timely, and War Wizard is certainly worth picking up.

Dragonlance: War Wizard Gives Readers a Classic Coming-of-Age Fantasy Steeped in Magic

Courtesy of Random House Worlds

Rating: 4 out of 5

Though I have long admired the world of D&D and been an avid player of the tabletop game, I confess I hadn’t gotten around to exploring the Dragonlance series quite yet. However, that changed when I had the opportunity to step into the series with War Wizard. The book makes for a fine entry point to the franchise, since it starts a new trilogy. It gives us new characters to follow, while also offering the worldbuilding that newcomers need to understand Krynn and the region of Solamnia.

War Wizard feels like classic high fantasy in the best way. The writing evokes knights, dragons, and magic in a way that feels both epic and timeless. Written in close third person, the story largely follows our titular War Wizard, but offers insight into those close to him, as well. At its core, the novel is a coming-of-age story. We see young Magius and his friends grow into themselves and their powers, from Huma’s struggle to overcome his fears about knighthood to Greta’s battle to be recognized as worthy of wielding those same weapons. And of course, Magius must battle against a world that doesn’t trust spellcasters to reclaim his birthright.

The novel covers a wide span of time, which does make for occasional pacing issues. Some portions of the book feel a bit slow, while others seem to go by quite quickly. But overall, Hickman and Weiss manage to craft a compelling coming-of-age story that fits right within the legacy of Dragonlance. The characters, story, and world all come to life on the page, in a way that invites newer readers in while giving those familiar with Krynn plenty to sink into, as well. Whether you’re a longtime Dragonlance reader or a newcomer to the series, War Wizard makes for a solid entry point. And with the setting set to return to the TTRPG in the near future, you may as well get familiar with it now.